Prefer us on Google Learn More

From her office on the fifth floor of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library downtown, Tess Mayer can — quite literally — see into the future.

The library’s next home is directly across the street.

The director of the Pima County Public Library can see it from her desk, and last week she invited the rest of us to share what we see as the library begins imagining its new location in the Wells Fargo Bank Building at 150 N. Stone Ave.

With a short survey sent to more than 24,000 cardholders in the greater downtown area, the library launched a months-long public-engagement initiative that will help library leaders and project architects floor-plan a facility they hope to open in 2029.

“What space or programs would you like to see in the new location?”

That is the last question in the survey, and one that will be asked often in the months ahead.

“This project is so important to so many people, we want to make sure we hear from everyone who cares about the building, everyone who might have a stake in it,” Mayer said.

“There are a couple of schools downtown. There are people who live downtown and people who work downtown. There are seasonal folks who won’t be back until the fall. We want to make sure we hear from all of them, from as many people as we can.”

This community feedback phase is the latest chapter in a story that began two years ago, when county officials learned that deferred maintenance on the current library in Jácome Plaza had reached some $80 million.