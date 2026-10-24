Today she heads Words Without Borders, working with publishers, authors and translators around the world to bring work written in other languages to audiences who read in English.

“Especially in a world that’s growing more and more divided, it seems more important than ever that we find ways to talk to each other, to understand each other,” Jaquette said. “Literature is a great way to do that, and we’re working hard to help make it happen.”

In truth, Jaquette has been making it happen for awhile now.

Indeed, her journey to Paris began 14 years ago … in Cairo.

“I was studying Arabic at The American University, and one day I asked one of my professors if he had any books he thought I should read,” Jaquette recalled.

“He suggested a book called ‘The Queue’ by Basma Abdel Aziz. It had just come out, so I read it — twice — and it was so good I couldn’t wait to tell people about it. I told everybody I knew. I invited Basma to our book club. Eventually, I offered to translate her book into English, and one thing has pretty much led to another ever since.”

The English-language version of “The Queue” was released in 2016, and Jaquette’s credits now include seven full-length translations, with two more scheduled for release next year: A collection of stories called “Under the Neem Tree” by Sudanese author Rania Mamoun and a middle-grade novel entitled “Against the Tide” by Jordanian Taghreed Najjar.

Jaquette translates from Arabic to English, but she began to widen her lens at ALTA, the professional association of American translators.