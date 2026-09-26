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It would be stretching a point to suggest that sisters Bobbe Arnett and Tricia Clapp were born to live a life with books.

The family business was food, not fiction. Their father managed Tucson’s Dunkin’ Donuts stores. Still, the book thing was definitely in their blood someplace.

It explains why the two sisters decided to open an independent bookstore in 1988. It explains why they kept at it despite the arrival of Amazon, e-books, audiobooks, a major recession and a pandemic. Finally, most importantly, it explains why they are still behind that same counter, 38 years later.

Welcome to Mostly Books, right where it’s always been, in the Monterey Village Center at 6208 E. Speedway near North Wilmot Road.

“It hasn’t always been easy,” Arnett said, “but when somebody comes in and tells us how much they love our store, I still get the same great feeling I had the day we opened.”

Paul and Linda McCartney bought books for their children there. Barbara Kingsolver launched her second novel, “Animal Dreams,” there.

Mostly Books celebrated its 38th anniversary Sept. 13, and a steady stream of longtime regulars stopped by to reminisce about old books and old times.

“I’m not sure starting a bookstore was the smartest thing we could have done,” Clapp said. “You’ll never get rich owning a bookstore, but when you love books the way we do … and you’re surrounded by books every day … you know you’re where you belong.”

Let’s credit Ethel Stewart, the girls’ grandmother.