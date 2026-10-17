Separate witch hats ranged from $1.90 to $6.90. Depending on the dress and hat you choose, those pieces could work within the budget, too. Just check the combined price before heading to the register.

A ’50s-inspired look

The decades sections made this one easy to imagine.

I spotted several poodle skirts and dresses priced under $20, plus poodle scarves for $4.75. Start with a skirt and add a top and shoes from your closet, or let a dress do most of the work.

The scarf could be a finishing touch if there’s room in your budget. I also found cute retro glasses for $11, though those would take up a bigger chunk of the $25.

For a coordinating look, the shop had greaser and bowling shirts priced under $20. Pair one with pants and shoes you already own, and you have the beginnings of a ’50s costume without buying an entire outfit.

Think of this as a $25-per-person idea if you’re dressing up together.

A ’20s flapper

A pretty pink dress with sequins and fringe caught my eye in the decades section. At $16.90, it left room in the budget for a feather headband from the accessory wall, priced at $3.90.

Together, those two pieces come to $20.80 before tax. Add shoes and jewelry you already own, and let the fringe do the rest.

I also spotted a red, white and blue fringe flapper dress for $20, another option if you already have accessories at home.

Zorro

The $3.50 bandit mask was the piece that sparked this idea.