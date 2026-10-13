Spooky season is finally upon us, and what better place to find metaphysical supplies than Monsoon Mystics Apothecary & Mercantile?
Owner Torrie Dueñas started Monsoon Mystics 10 years ago, offering candles, skin care and apothecary products that incorporated regional desert plants.
Dueñas said that when designing her business, she wanted to create the store she was looking for, with a focus on inclusivity.
“Our overall theme is acceptance,” she said. “Creating a space that allows for people to access the things that they want for their own personal spiritual path, but also just their own enjoyment.”
Inside the shop you’ll find herbs, books, altar tools and curiosities, as well as teas and skin care products made by Dueñas. She said she prioritizes sustainability and affordability in her products, using desert botanicals to stay connected to the Arizona landscape.
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Moving to new location
Over the years, Dueñas has grown Monsoon Mystics from a booth selling candles and hand salves at St. Philip's Plaza to a brick-and-mortar shop on St. Mary’s Road.
And now, Monsoon Mystics is moving to a new location, 543 N. Fourth Ave. The last day to shop at the St. Mary's location was Oct. 5.
Monsoon Mystics will reopen in the new location on Oct. 15 with a grand reopening party from noon to 7 p.m.
“There will be free tote bags with gifts for the first 25 customers, and then we'll have little snacks and cupcakes and drinks and that kind of stuff for the first day,” Dueñas said. “We'll see everybody there on the 15th.”
Under $25 finds
This week for the $25 Challenge, I stopped by Monsoon Mystics to see what whimsical, witchy treasures I could find for under $25. Here are a few of my favorites:
Monsoon Mystics is known for natural skincare products, and you can find a variety of homemade face oils, salves and soaps among the crystals and herbs. Some of the soap scents include “Mal de Ojo, Evil Eye,” which smells like sage, blood orange and chamomile; “Naughty Bits,” which is scented with sweet orange, patchouli and spearmint; “Creo-Soap,” with creosote and rosemary; “Prickly Pear;”; and “This Bar Smells Gay,” which smells like lavender, lemon and vanilla. Each bar costs between $7 and $9.
I was also drawn to the Mud Mask Face Bar, a two-in-one charcoal mud mask and gentle cleanser with chaparral, mint, oatmeal and coconut oil. It’s also beautiful, made in a shimmery moon design. The bar is priced at $6.
If you love a good cup of tea, Monsoon Mystics has you covered with a selection of house-made tea blends. Many of the blends claim to have medicinal benefits, such as the “Honeybush Tea,” said to help with hormone, skin and blood sugar balance. Some of the other teas you can choose from are “Sisters Tea,” with cinnamon and sage; “Dream Tea” with chamomile; and “CreosoTé,” a creosote tea with butterfly pea and ginger. Each 2-ounce bag costs $16.
If herbal isn’t your thing, they also sell jars of Masala Chai from Wild West Oracle for $22.
At the shop's Monsoon Magic aromatherapy bar, you can make your own delicious-smelling shower steamer sachet for $9. For scents, you can choose from citrus, sage, mint, jasmine, rose, rosemary, cinnamon and more.
Between shelves of tarot cards, jewelry and oddities at the shop, you’ll also find vending machines containing cross-stitch pins, charm bracelets, mystery tarot spreads, pine and palo santo sticks, crystals and more. Each item in the machine costs between $6 and $12.
If you’re looking for something truly witchy for the season, why not pick up a pack of their Simmer Herbs for rituals and cleansing? Their Cleanse & Reset mix includes sage, palo santo, lemon, peppermint, apple and obsidian crystals, said to be for luck, healing and protection.
They also have both full moon and new moon ritual herbs. New Moon Attract consists of rosemary, patchouli, orange, marigold, cinnamon and amethyst crystals, while Full Moon Release has sage, lavender, bay, cardamom and quartz. Each bag is priced at $13.
They also have many different kinds of candles for "spellwork," intentions or just decoration. I was especially fond of the bright pink cat candle priced at $13.