This week for the $25 Challenge, I stopped by Monsoon Mystics to see what whimsical, witchy treasures I could find for under $25. Here are a few of my favorites:

Monsoon Mystics is known for natural skincare products, and you can find a variety of homemade face oils, salves and soaps among the crystals and herbs. Some of the soap scents include “Mal de Ojo, Evil Eye,” which smells like sage, blood orange and chamomile; “Naughty Bits,” which is scented with sweet orange, patchouli and spearmint; “Creo-Soap,” with creosote and rosemary; “Prickly Pear;”; and “This Bar Smells Gay,” which smells like lavender, lemon and vanilla. Each bar costs between $7 and $9.

I was also drawn to the Mud Mask Face Bar, a two-in-one charcoal mud mask and gentle cleanser with chaparral, mint, oatmeal and coconut oil. It’s also beautiful, made in a shimmery moon design. The bar is priced at $6.

If you love a good cup of tea, Monsoon Mystics has you covered with a selection of house-made tea blends. Many of the blends claim to have medicinal benefits, such as the “Honeybush Tea,” said to help with hormone, skin and blood sugar balance. Some of the other teas you can choose from are “Sisters Tea,” with cinnamon and sage; “Dream Tea” with chamomile; and “CreosoTé,” a creosote tea with butterfly pea and ginger. Each 2-ounce bag costs $16.

If herbal isn’t your thing, they also sell jars of Masala Chai from Wild West Oracle for $22.

At the shop's Monsoon Magic aromatherapy bar, you can make your own delicious-smelling shower steamer sachet for $9. For scents, you can choose from citrus, sage, mint, jasmine, rose, rosemary, cinnamon and more.