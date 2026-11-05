Camille Rosenthalle, a senior majoring in live and screen performance from New Jersey, who has been acting for 10 years, said the biological nature of Čapek’s creatures gives the cast richer material to perform.

“Knowing that they were almost humanlike is what makes it more fun for us as actors,” she said. “If it was what we thought it was, the surface-level metal robot, there wouldn’t be much to do with that.”

Bringing humanity to the floor

Staging a thought-provoking play in the middle of a bustling sci-fi convention presents an unusual structural challenge for the production team.

“This is not just a theater where people show up at 2 o’clock to see a play. You have to know what the venue is,” McMillan said. “This venue is a convention where people will be pulled to go to the art show, the masquerade and various events. We have to draw them in and make it fun.”

To cut through the noise, the interactive setup uses student actors to break the fourth wall and pull convention attendees directly into the narrative. McMillan said this human element demonstrates why live theater remains vital in a digital world.

“Theater is one step removed from sitting before a screen and clicking a button. So why would anybody want to see people in person? That brings up the whole issue of humanity,” she said. “Theater gives an added note of humanity. We’re bringing that important human aspect in with the robots who will be singing robot songs and acting as MCs around the convention.”

Rosenthalle said she hopes the performance encourages attendees to view history through a modern lens.