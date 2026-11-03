It's another jam-packed weekend in the Old Pueblo:
Tucson Modernism Week: The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation has organized several events in celebration of Tucson Modernism Week. Expect tours of neon signs and historic homes, lectures and a cocktail party. When: Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 3-8. Where: Various locations. Cost: Some events are free to attend; others range from $10-$40. The cocktail party is $160.
We Got Your Back!: Join the community in assembling 1,500 backpacks for people experiencing homelessness. There will also be a DJ, food trucks, games and family-friendly activities. When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Where: The Place at Creekside, 9971 E. Speedway. Cost: Free; bring money for food.
Desert Folk Showcase with Dos Argentes: Head to Hotel Congress for a night full of live music by some of Arizona’s best folk artists. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: $12 in advance and $15 on the day of.
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Gabby’s Dollhouse Meowseum Discovery Days: Head to the Children’s Museum where your little one can meet Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” There will also be interactive activities, crafts, dancing, scavenger hunts and more. When: Various times Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8. Where: The Children’s Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Cost: $12.50 admission; make sure to reserve your meet-and-greet time online
Daisy Chain Dance Party: This dance party will feature music from popular artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Stevie Nicks and other iconic female singers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road. Cost: $18.09; this is a 21+ event.
Tucson Greek Festival: Stop by and enjoy live music, food, Greek dancing, family activities, shopping and more. When: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Cost: $10 for general admission tickets, $7.50 package for a family of four.
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival: The 12th annual Tucson Comedy Arts Festival will feature improv, sketch and stand-up acts from around the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Nevada, North Carolina and across Arizona. When: Various times Friday, Nov. 6 -Saturday, Nov. 14. Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E Ninth St. Cost: All-Festival Pass for $40.
Tunes Under the Moon: Help support programming at Tucson Village Farm during the sixth annual Tunes Under the Moon concert featuring food and live music. When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road. Cost: $15; additional costs for food.
VailFest: Head to this family-friendly festival that’ll feature vendors, food trucks, a beer tent, and activities geared toward kids. When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food.
Sabor ng Bayan: Celebrate Filipino talent and culture with food, baked goods, crafts and live music during this market organized by home baker Ate Kei. When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.
The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens: Harlow Gardens is hosting a market in anticipation of the holiday season, featuring more than 70 artists. When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
Conquer the Hill 2026: This event brings the community together to hike up Tumamoc Hill to help raise awareness for youth mental health and suicide prevention. There will be free breakfast burritos, a raffle, and they will be raising money for the S.A.V.E. Foundation. When: 6:15 -8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Tumamoc Hill. Cost: Free to attend; make sure to register.
Native American Arts Fair: Find ceramics, basketry, beadwork, clothing and more creations from Native American artists. Food and performances are also part of the fun. When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Cost: Free admission with a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Tanque Verde Market: Shop local for the holidays and enjoy a day full of food, live music, and local goods in a family-friendly atmosphere. When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: 9239 E. Wrightstown Road. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for vendors.
Día de los Muertos Celebration at Park Place: Enjoy live art demonstrations by local painters, live performances, face painting and activities for kids. You’ll also find an ofrenda filled with colorful florals and intricate decorations. When: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Cost: Free to attend.
Celebrate 25 years with Mariachi Herencia de Corazon: A special concert at Hotel Congress. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: $20 in advance and $25 on the day of.
Rock the Swap: Three local bands will be performing at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road. Cost: $2 admission fee.
2026 Blues Festival: Dance the night away and enjoy live blues music at this family-friendly festival. When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Kennedy Park Fiesta Area, 3700 S. Mission Road. Cost: $30 in advance, $35 on the day of. Those 18 and under get in free.
Día De Los Muertos Movie Night: Evergreen Cemetery is hosting a community event that’ll include local vendors, food trucks, a mariachi performance and a movie screening. Don’t forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs. When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7; movie starts after sunset. Where: Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.
Indigo Through the Years: Two new South Tucson murals will be unveiled. There will also be live painting, sound therapy and more. When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Corazon del Barrio, 30 W. 28th St. Cost: Free to attend; the sound therapy is $20.
2026 Rockin' 4 Heroes Concert: This free concert honors first responders, military, veterans and Gold Star families. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food.
Motorcycles: The Art of Speed: This new exhibition will feature motorcycles and motorcycle-related photography, paintings, sculptures and multimedia that will be displayed throughout Moto Sonora Brewing Co. When: 12-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: Moto Sonora Brewing Co., 1015 S. Park Ave. Cost: Free; bring money for drinks.
Herm’s Hero House Walk: Celebrate Veterans Day with an 11-mile walk honoring the heroes of Southern Arizona. The walk starts at Station Pub & Grill with an opening ceremony and ends at the same restaurant with a celebration. When: 8 a.m. - 2 .m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Where: Station Pub & Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road. Cost: Various prices.
All Souls Procession: Attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. When: The main procession takes place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Other events, such as a procession of little angels, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 6-7. Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande Avenue to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession usually arrives in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Cost: Procession is free to attend; other events may have a fee.
Terruño: Flavors of the Desert: Experience a seasonal culinary series celebrating the flavors, stories and culinary traditions of the Sonoran Desert, presented in partnership with the Tucson City of Gastronomy. When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: Tohonu Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Cost: $150; this is a 21+ event.
Art Market at The Highlands at Dove Mountain: Browse through handcrafted artwork and unusual items created by the Highlands residents. When: 12-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W Heritage Club Blvd. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
What Kind of Fashion Girly Are You Junk Journaling: Secret Thrifters Society and Keep Tucson Crafty are teaming up for this event. Choose your fashion alter ego and create a junk journal spread inspired by it. When: 10 a.m.-noon on. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: Bookman’s, 6230 E. Speedway. Cost: $20.
Monster High Market: EmiliaXOCosmetics and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to put on a Monster High Market featuring local vendors, a DJ, a free felt doll workshop, coffin decorating and tiara making. When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: Free to attend; some activities cost money.
Dance of the Dead: Dance the night away at the official All Souls after-party, featuring live music from Petunia and the Vipers and DJ Herm. When: 9-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Where: MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Cost: $15.
Jamie Donnelly is the editor and food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com