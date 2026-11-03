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It's another jam-packed weekend in the Old Pueblo:

Tucson Modernism Week: The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation has organized several events in celebration of Tucson Modernism Week. Expect tours of neon signs and historic homes, lectures and a cocktail party. When: Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 3-8. Where: Various locations. Cost: Some events are free to attend; others range from $10-$40. The cocktail party is $160.

We Got Your Back!: Join the community in assembling 1,500 backpacks for people experiencing homelessness. There will also be a DJ, food trucks, games and family-friendly activities. When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Where: The Place at Creekside, 9971 E. Speedway. Cost: Free; bring money for food.

Desert Folk Showcase with Dos Argentes: Head to Hotel Congress for a night full of live music by some of Arizona’s best folk artists. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: $12 in advance and $15 on the day of.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Meowseum Discovery Days: Head to the Children’s Museum where your little one can meet Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” There will also be interactive activities, crafts, dancing, scavenger hunts and more. When: Various times Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8. Where: The Children’s Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Cost: $12.50 admission; make sure to reserve your meet-and-greet time online