Yiayia’s House, introduced to the festival last year, feels like walking into a Greek person’s home.

“The number one thing you would notice if I invited you to my Yiayia's house is everything is perfect, and by that I also mean that the furniture is still brand new,” Anadranistakis said. “And why? Because there's plastic all over the furniture. There's plastic on the lamps. There's plastic on the carpet. This is not a joke. There's plastic on the furniture, and then on top of the plastic, there's doilies.”

Anadranistakis said the organizers thought replicating their grandmothers’ homes as part of the festival would be something of an inside joke for Greeks.

It turned into a surprise hit with festivalgoers that resonated beyond what Anadranistakis and his team could imagine.

“People came and said, ‘Oh, this could be a Hindu house.’ ‘This could be an Italian house.’ ‘This could be a Filipino house.’ ‘This could be my abuela's house in Hermosillo’,” he said.

Pappoús’ Kafeneio will have for sale Greek coffee — a boldly intense brew that has a thicker silt at the bottom —while YiaYia’s House is where festivalgoers will find desserts and sweets.

The festival also features a number of cultural experiences including traditional Greek dancing and music, as well as a display of the Greek Orthodox Church, central to Greek life, that was sponsored by the Timothy J. Joannides and Joannides Family Properties and Foundation.