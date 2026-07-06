Even in the dog days of summer, there's no shortage of exciting things happening in Tucson this July:
Music-themed laser show
When: Various times Saturday, July 25
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $10-21, admission to science exhibits is included
Vision board workshop
Doesn't matter if you've never made a vision board before, or if you're an old pro. It's all about visualizing your perfect life and making your dreams come true.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9
Where: Bookmans, 6230 E Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
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Poetry open mic afternoon
Bring your original poetry, spoken word pieces, short stories, or simply listen and enjoy an afternoon of creativity and conversation.
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, July 10
Where: Ley Amber Collective, 4664 E. Speedway
Cost: Free
Science at Sunset: Songs of Starlight
Experience Science at Sunset: Songs of Starlight, a special evening of music, astronomy, and stargazing at Flandrau.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 10
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $12-18
Femme Drop
An all-female stand up comedy show.
When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 10
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth Street
Cost: $9
Dog days of summer
Come meet your new best friend. PACC is hosting an adoption event where it will be offering free adoptions for all pets. There will also be local food trucks, games and raffles.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Kitty yoga
Chill with the adoptable felines of Hunter's Kitten Lounge, and enjoy a relaxing hour long yoga class. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new furry best friend.
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $20
Bingo with cats
Snuggle with rescue kitties and play some friendly bingo at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Hunter's Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway.
Cost: $25
Open mic
Whatever you do, this open mic is your space to let it shine. Singing, stand-up, interpretive dance, poetry — the stage is yours.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Goth Haus
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 11
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club
Cost: $15 general admission
Lip gloss and body oil workshop
Create your own custom lip gloss and body oil blends from scratch at this Winx Club-inspired workshop.
When: 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, July 12
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $50
Exhibition on screen: Frida Kahlo
This film explores the life and art of the legendary Frida Kahlo. Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the true story of her rebellious, passionate and turbulent life.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $12 general admission
Ravensburger puzzle race mini yournament
If you love puzzles, bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams and fight for first place. Your ticket includes a soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a 500-piece puzzle to take home.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 12 and Sunday, July 26
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E University Blvd.
Cost: $25
Iron Chef Tucson
This is a culinary event you don't want to miss. This year's Iron Chef Tucson battle is between reigning Iron Chef Anthony Dromgoole and Chef AJ Mortazavi from The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery. Three hours of food and drink sampling, cooking demonstrations, and classes before the showdown.
When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 18
Where: Desert Diamond Casino And Hotel, 7350 S. Nogales Highway
Cost: Various prices starting at $55
Desert Haze Market
Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa. Expect various vintage vendors, food and music.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
SLAYYY: The Worst Party in America
Bust a move at this hyperpop dance party in La Rosa.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $15
Community Closet clothing swap
Looking for a wardrobe reset? Community Closet will be having a clothing swap where people are asked to bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to trade with others.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: The Drop, 716 E. 46th St.
Cost: $10, make sure to RSVP.
Literary open mic night: Storytellers series
Stacks Book Club’s Oro Valley location will have a open mic night where participants will share a story that goes along with the monthly theme. July’s theme is "surrender."
When: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: Stacks Book Club, 1880 E. Tangerine Road
Cost: Free to attend, make sure to RSVP
Roller disco with ZONI Girls
ZONI is taking over Hotel Congress for a night, bringing along a roller rink, DJ's, cocktails, immersive visuals, performance art and of course, a dance floor.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20.19
Goth pool party
Desert Goth Club is throwing the ultimate Summerween pool party. Turn your favorite bathing suit into a Halloween costume and head to The Kennedy Hotel where there will be food, hair braiding, a coffin photobooth and a watermelon carving contest.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 18
Where: The Kennedy Hotel, 810 E. Benson Highway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Salsa/Bachata Night
Dance the night away at Brick Box Brewery where you’ll learn salsa/bachata moves.
When: Class starts at 6 p.m., social dancing is from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, July 19
Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.
Karma yoga at PACC
This donation-based, all-levels yoga class will benefit the Pima Animal Care Center. Expect to be visited by cute dogs during your relaxing workout.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 19
Where: PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations are encouraged. Make sure to reserve your spot online.
Crafting Resilience: Queer clothing alterations
This monthly workshop creates a judgment-free space for trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive people to learn, request, or receive gender-affirming alterations that help their clothes fit better.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 19
Where: Desert Garden Gallery, 2456 N. Pantano Road
Cost: Pay what you can.
Back to School Party
Karnas Law Firm will be holding a back-to-school event with free backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies. Kona Ice will also be there serving up shaved ice. The supplies will be handed out on a first-come basis.
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21
Where: Karnas Law Firm, 4810 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Fire show at Sky Bar
Join Cirque Collective Fire Troupe on the patio of Sky Bar for their fire flow spectacle.
When: 8:15 p.m., Friday, July 24
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks.
Club Bey Bey
Celebrate the one and only Queen Bey at this Beyonce-themed dance party.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $15
Mamma Coal’s Sadie Hawkins Dance
This country dance party will have dance lessons, live music, DJ's and line dancing.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $10, $25.45 for ticket and dance lesson
West Tucson Card Show
This card show will have lots of trading opportunities as well as raffles, giveaways and 50 vendor tables.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Tucson Firefighters Union Hall, 2430 N. Huachuca Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Celestial embroidery workshop
Libra & Thorn is hosting a workshop where you can stitch a starry friend. You’ll be able to choose between a cat, a raven or a frog and all supplies will be included.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Libra & Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Road
Cost: $30
Family Fun Fest
This family-friendly event will have all kinds of activities including face painting, a balloon artist, live music and rides.
When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: $2
Pressed petals workshop
Stop by HeeMee Coffee & Bakery for Gather & Glow Club’s pressed petals workshop where you’ll make your own hanging pressed flower frame. All supplies will be included and you’ll get a complimentary pastry.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: HeeMee Coffee & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $37
The Odyssey watch party
Stacks Book Club's Oro Valley location is hosting a watch party for The Odyssey. Your ticket will include admission for one, an enamel pin and priority group seating.
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Meet at Stacks Book Club, 1880 E. Tangerine Road, at 1 p.m.
Cost: $25
Show & Tell Comedy Hour
Have a unique item laying around? Bring it to the Show & Tell Comedy Hour. This interactive stand-up show encourages the audience to bring their trinkets and comics will roast them.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 for advance tickets, $12 for day of show tickets. This is a 21+ event.
Summerween Scream Market
This spooky market put on by Tucson Terror & Oddities will have 40-plus vendors that specialize in all kinds of goth, horror and metaphysical products. There will also be tarot readings, flash tattoos, food trucks and a raffle.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Scrappy Sundaze
Jnk Jrnl Poetry and Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a crafty event where you’ll be able to work on a junk journal spread, play a board game or color.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway
Cost: $20
Kidz Expo
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where there will be free school supplies, heath resources and educational programs. There will also be live music, raffles, kid-friendly activities and more. You’re encouraged to come dressed as your favorite hero.
When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Night Market
Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 31
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Back to School Craft and Vendor Market
This back-to-school market will feature all kinds of local vendors that will be selling unique finds that’ll help you be the coolest kid in school.
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Downtown Experience Summer Event Series: Fire and Ice
Head to the Presidio Museum for this family event that will feature lantern tours, archaeology and blacksmithing demonstrations, and storytelling.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 31
Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $9 adults and $6 children ages 6-13
Momentos
The Tucson Museum of Art is holding a summer series called Momentos. You can expect to see gallery activities, conversations, a cash bar and vegan ice cream.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 31
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $15
Silent Disco Dance Tour
Put on your headphones and dance through the beautiful gardens at Tohono Chul at this event.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 31
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: $23.18; you will also need to pay the garden’s $5 admission fee.