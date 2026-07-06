Summerween Scream Market

This spooky market put on by Tucson Terror & Oddities will have 40-plus vendors that specialize in all kinds of goth, horror and metaphysical products. There will also be tarot readings, flash tattoos, food trucks and a raffle.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Scrappy Sundaze

Jnk Jrnl Poetry and Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a crafty event where you’ll be able to work on a junk journal spread, play a board game or color.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: $20

Kidz Expo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper is throwing a Kidz Expo and back-to-school event where there will be free school supplies, heath resources and educational programs. There will also be live music, raffles, kid-friendly activities and more. You’re encouraged to come dressed as your favorite hero.

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Summer Night Market

Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September.