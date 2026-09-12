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PRESCOTT — As a premier location for outlaws and cowboys, Arizona's oldest bar has a story to be told and a drink to be had.

Located on Whiskey Row in Prescott, the Palace Restaurant and Saloon is exactly what you'd think of when you think of the Wild West. With a nearly entirely wooden interior, decorative drop-ceiling tile and a 149-year-old bar table, it looks like something out of an old Western movie.

In fact, back in the day, the Palace Saloon was the drinking spot of a few famous cowboys who inspired an iconic Western movie, which was filmed in Arizona.

The Palace Restaurant and Saloon opened in 1877 within Prescott's Whiskey Row, which was known for its nightlife even in the 1800s.

Prescott served as the Territorial Capital from 1864-67, before Tucson was considered the Territorial Capital. Then, in 1877, just as the Palace Saloon opened, the title of Territorial Capital returned to Prescott.

Farmers, gold seekers, outlaws, merchants and lawyers all flocked to Prescott in search for new beginnings and land through the federal Homestead Act, which incentivized settlers to move West for 160 acres of free land.

It's position on Prescott's iconic Whiskey Row made the Palace Saloon a prime spot for those looking for a good time. Most famously, the Palace Saloon attracted Wyatt Earp, Virgil Earp and Doc Holliday, three of the characters who inspired the movie "Tombstone."

Before making it to Tombstone, the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday found themselves in Prescott at the Palace Saloon, where it's rumored that Holliday drank after a big win gambling, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.