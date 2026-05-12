During the first week of BubbaQue's soft opening there, the community showed up. Lines were out the door, and menu items were selling out. If you don’t get to BubbaQue within the first couple of hours, you can kiss your dino ribs goodbye.

“The dino ribs are selling out within a few hours every day,” Levine said. “On Saturday, they were out in like three hours, and then on Friday, it was out in four or five hours.”

When you swing open the doors of the bright red and yellow building, you’ll want to take a deep inhale. The smell of smoky, savory pork fills the air.

The aroma makes your stomach growl as you scan the menu. Pulled pork, dino ribs, brisket, mac and cheese and collard greens are just a few of the items you can order at BubbaQue.

Levine suggests you get a main entree with one hot side and one cold side. I took his advice and ordered the brisket with mac and cheese and coleslaw.

Levine prides himself on the juiciness of his food. To make the brisket, it’s a full day’s process to ensure it reaches max deliciousness.

He smokes the brisket, wraps it and then rests it over cold smoke to get a nice smoky mesquite flavor in the meat.

When I saw the beautifully cut slabs of brisket on my plate, I knew my meal was a winner. The brisket was so tender my knife barely glided on it, and it was already cut in half. My first bite was a flavor explosion: The outside of the brisket is covered in vibrant seasoning. The meat itself melts in your mouth, leaving behind a rich, buttery flavor along with an earthy smokiness.