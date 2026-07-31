About Chef Alam Méndez:

Chef Alam Méndez is a native of Oaxaca, who co-founded Apapacho Taqueria with his pastry chef wife Elisa Reyna in 2024 in D.C.’s popular Union Market District. Like Contreras, Méndez learned to cook at the apron strings of his mother, Chef Celía Florian, whose Oaxacan restaurant Las Quince Letras has earned the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand designation, awarded to restaurants that serve great food at a low price, three straight years since 2024.

Méndez was classically trained at the Instituto Culinario de México and has cooked in fine dining restaurants in Spain, Chile, Guatemala, Denmark and Mexico City before moving to the Washington, D.C., area in 2021.