For most of the Jerome Grand Hotel's 30 years in business, its Asylum Restaurant delighted diners seeking fine dining in the historic mining town of Jerome, with views of the surrounding Verde Valley.
After 25 years, Asylum Restaurant has permanently closed, according to the hotel's Facebook page. Its last day was Monday, July 27.
The restaurant's closure came as a surprise to the hotel's staff; they were informed just a day after its last day of service, hotel owners Larry Altherr and Ken Elliott said in a statement posted on the hotel's Facebook page.
"For 25 years, the Asylum Restaurant has been an important part of the Jerome Grand Hotel experience," Altherr and Elliott's statement read. "We sincerely appreciate everything (Asylum owners Rich and Jenn Pasich) and the many members of their staff have contributed over the years, and we wish them nothing but the best in whatever comes next."
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Why did Asylum Restaurant at Jerome Grand Hotel close?
Why the restaurant closed was not immediately clear.
But because of speculation regarding the circumstances of the closing, hotel owners Altherr and Elliott said in a follow-up statement that the restaurant's rent was not the reason for the closure.
"Out of respect for everyone involved, we do not believe private business arrangements should be debated on social media, and we will not engage in speculation, accusations, or personal disagreements," the owners stated.
What will happen next to the Asylum Restaurant?
Plans for the future of the former Asylum space are unknown, Altherr and Elliott said.
"Once plans are underway to bring new life to this beautiful and historic space, we will be pleased to share that information with the public," they said.
Jerome Grand known for its haunted history
Opened in 1996, the Jerome Grand Hotel occupies a historic building on a steep slope overlooking Jerome. It was first the United Verde Hospital, a state-of-the-art, 52-bed hospital built in 1926 and opened in 1927.
The hospital closed in 1950, and copper mining in Jerome shut down in 1953. Abandoned for four decades, mining company Phelps Dodge Corp. sold the hospital building to Altherr in 1994, according to the hotel's website.
Jerome Grand Hotel has a reputation as one of the most haunted hotels in America, with guests reporting ghostly encounters and unusual phenomena. Room 32, where two suicides took place, is believed to be the hotel's most haunted room.
"The Hotel owner will admit that if there are spirits, they must be a lot happier occupying a hotel instead of a hospital," Jerome Grand Hotel's website reads. "They are dealing with a clientele that are here by choice and not necessity."