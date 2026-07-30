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For most of the Jerome Grand Hotel's 30 years in business, its Asylum Restaurant delighted diners seeking fine dining in the historic mining town of Jerome, with views of the surrounding Verde Valley.

After 25 years, Asylum Restaurant has permanently closed, according to the hotel's Facebook page. Its last day was Monday, July 27.

The restaurant's closure came as a surprise to the hotel's staff; they were informed just a day after its last day of service, hotel owners Larry Altherr and Ken Elliott said in a statement posted on the hotel's Facebook page.

"For 25 years, the Asylum Restaurant has been an important part of the Jerome Grand Hotel experience," Altherr and Elliott's statement read. "We sincerely appreciate everything (Asylum owners Rich and Jenn Pasich) and the many members of their staff have contributed over the years, and we wish them nothing but the best in whatever comes next."

Why did Asylum Restaurant at Jerome Grand Hotel close?

Why the restaurant closed was not immediately clear.

But because of speculation regarding the circumstances of the closing, hotel owners Altherr and Elliott said in a follow-up statement that the restaurant's rent was not the reason for the closure.

"Out of respect for everyone involved, we do not believe private business arrangements should be debated on social media, and we will not engage in speculation, accusations, or personal disagreements," the owners stated.

What will happen next to the Asylum Restaurant?