Does your bedroom look like a bomb went off, or is it a sanctuary you enjoy? Whether you are young or old, the bedroom can serve as your place to take care of you. Sleep, rest, downtime and reading all lend to restoring the body, mind and soul.
There are many ways to make the most out of the bedroom space to be the place you deserve at any age, but there are special considerations if you are approaching an aging-in-place season. The price of care outside the home is prohibitive for many. Thinking about staying in your home for the long term can help you create a room that works for you.
Some of the key components to consider are lighting, air quality, sound furniture, design and layout.
Lighting
Is your room well lit? Good lighting is an important part of navigating any room in your home. Well- placed lighting is necessary to prevent falls and to be able to find what you are looking for.
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Check closets, bedside, walkways and reading areas — is there enough light?
Dimmers are a nice choice for any lighting so you can choose the amount of light you need.
Motion sensor night lights are great for navigating paths to other rooms.
Natural light is important for sleep patterns. Shades on the windows to block out streetlights and let in the light during the day are helpful.
Smart technology has made lighting very easy. Remote controls and timers can help keep your room efficiently lit.
Clean air
Fresh air is healthy and appealing
Keep your air- conditioning and heating tuned up.
Change air filters monthly.
Open windows daily to replace inside air (unless you are an allergy sufferer).
Humidifiers are great. The dry air we have can aggravate skin and sinuses. Humidifiers may help eliminate snoring as well.
A whole-house air filtration system called an air scrubber installed in the ductwork removes germs and odors and cuts down on dust.
An overhead fan helps make people feel cooler when they are in the room — 5 to 10 degrees cooler. There is not generally a benefit to running the fan while the room is empty.
New paint and carpet carry a strong odor. Choose options that are low in VOC’s like Sherwin-Williams paint and Shaw Floors.
Sounds
No one likes to sleep in a noisy room. Sometimes a noise machine or a speaker with soft music can solve the problem.
Repair annoying noises like an imbalanced fan or squeaky hinges.
For outside noises that keep sleep at bay, there are solutions in the form of soundproof drywall that will help quiet the room.
Bed
Sleep is necessary for healing, and a good bed is the place to start. A bed that is too high or too low can be a fall risk. There are many options and considerations, including adjustable hospital beds — but do start with the bed. Many decisions are made based on the bed you have.
Support for climbing in and out of bed may become an issue at some point. There are many products available. Full-length side bars have proven to be dangerous. Half-length side bars or super poles are preferred.
Bedding: soft, non-slip, breathable sheets are a great choice with layers of blankets for comfort.
Bed table
Consider all the things you would like to have at your bedside and choose a table that will accommodate those things in an organized way. If you must be in bed for recovery, it could include quite a few things: glasses or contacts, water, books, medicine, emergency numbers, etc. A charging cord for your cell phone is a must. Consider adding a landline for the bedside for phone service when the cell service is down.
Sitting area
Comfy chair — can be a great place to read and a surface to hold onto for balance.
Side table — Great for books, word puzzles, remote controls, etc.
Reading light.
Closet
The goal for the closet is to be able to find things easily. A well-lit closet with easy-to-reach racks and open shelving can make access to items easier. You can design your own, or there are stores that provide closet organization systems. Before ordering, it is helpful to visit with a salesperson who knows the system you are looking at to help you design a system that works for how you live and move that fits your budget.
A well-designed closet may eliminate the need for a dresser, making it roomier and easier to navigate.
Design
Location — An aging-in-place bedroom is most easily accessible on the first floor. If a main floor room is unavailable, some of the options would be adding a main floor suite, a chair lift for stairs or an elevator. These options can be pricey. Moving to a new home more suitable for aging may be the best and most economical option to accommodate the challenges of aging.
Openings — Door opening requirements for aging in place need to be at least 32 inches wide.
This width makes it possible to enter the room with a walker or wheelchair.
Flooring — Gone are the days of area rugs and plush carpeting. Aging-in-place bedroom flooring requires flooring that is easy to walk on and won’t cause trips or falls. Wall-to-wall carpeting, engineered wood or hardwood floors are the best options.
Bathroom access
An ensuite bathroom is the best option as it provides comfort, privacy and a short travel distance. If not, the closest bathroom will be the best option.
There are many products and designs that can make the bathroom safer and more accessible. Check out Sweet Jenn’s article at rosieonthehouse.com/diy/sweet-jennifers-aging-in-place-resource-guide/.
Room layout
The aging-in-place bedroom layout calls for open space. A clutter-free room is safer to move in, requires less dusting and is cleaner and easier on the mind.
All kinds of items end up in the bedroom. Protect your space by not letting things that don’t belong in the room build up, like laundry, unread books or magazines, off-season clothing, unopened mail, etc.
The Get Organized with Bridges website has great ideas for controlling clutter.
One last thought — Gone are the days of aging-in-place rooms looking like a hospital. Take the time to add some personal touches; a plant, favorite artwork and beautiful materials for bedding and upholstery will complete a look that invites you in.
The perfect aging-in-place bedroom is one that invites a person into a clean and restful environment. Any steps toward making it your own sanctuary will be well worth the time, and eventually you can have a room that helps take care of you.
Rosie on the House is every Arizona homeowner’s best friend. Tune in every Saturday for our call-in home improvement show: KNST from 10-11 a.m.; KTAR 8-11 a.m.
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