Reading light.

Closet

The goal for the closet is to be able to find things easily. A well-lit closet with easy-to-reach racks and open shelving can make access to items easier. You can design your own, or there are stores that provide closet organization systems. Before ordering, it is helpful to visit with a salesperson who knows the system you are looking at to help you design a system that works for how you live and move that fits your budget.

A well-designed closet may eliminate the need for a dresser, making it roomier and easier to navigate.

Design

Location — An aging-in-place bedroom is most easily accessible on the first floor. If a main floor room is unavailable, some of the options would be adding a main floor suite, a chair lift for stairs or an elevator. These options can be pricey. Moving to a new home more suitable for aging may be the best and most economical option to accommodate the challenges of aging.

Openings — Door opening requirements for aging in place need to be at least 32 inches wide.

This width makes it possible to enter the room with a walker or wheelchair.

Flooring — Gone are the days of area rugs and plush carpeting. Aging-in-place bedroom flooring requires flooring that is easy to walk on and won’t cause trips or falls. Wall-to-wall carpeting, engineered wood or hardwood floors are the best options.

Bathroom access