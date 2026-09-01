Mary O’Donoghue, executive director of Southern Arizona Senior Pride, called the shooting heartbreaking and said that under the current political climate, “the fears and the concerns for safety are very present, and this shooting identifies that.”

“There's a sense of being in a safe bubble, in a way, in Tucson because we do have the community leaders and we have faith partners, community partners, and we have very strong allies in the work that we do,” O’Donoghue said. “So when this happens, it's the realization of how fragile that sense of safety is, and just the whole rippling effect.”

That is even more evident with the older gay population that O’Donoghue’s organization serves.

“Older LGBTQ folks have a history of having experienced this level of uncertainty, of fear, of needing to maybe watch themselves, be less visible, and it certainly triggers all of that lived experience,” she said. “It will now have a ramification about ensuring safety whenever we're gathering, and what does that look like now for us.”

Blades said the shooting brought up flashes of the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, Florida, that claimed 49 lives and, closer to home, the 1976 murder of Richard Heakin at Tucson's old Stonewall Tavern in June 1976 by four teenagers. Heakin’s killers were tried as juveniles and sentenced to probation, which outraged the community and led the city to include sexual orientation in its anti-discrimination laws.

Until Monday, there had not been any attacks specifically targeting gays since Heakin’s murder, Blades said.