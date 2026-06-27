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Healthy plants can brighten a home, improve curb appeal and create a more comfortable space. Even so, even the most dedicated plant owners occasionally find themselves staring at a struggling shrub, wondering where they went wrong.

On the plus side, plants often provide clues when something isn't right. From changes in leaf color to unusual textures and growth patterns, many common plant problems can be identified early — if you know what to look for.

According to Justin Rohner, founder of agriscaping.com, one of the best places to start is with the leaves.

"The leaves can tell you nearly everything you need to know," Rohner said. "Any change in color, sheen, texture, or edge uniformity can indicate a shift in the health of the entire plant."

By learning how to read those signals, homeowners can often correct problems before they become unfixable.

Start with the obvious signs

When diagnosing plant health issues, leaves act like a report card for the entire plant. Yellowing, browning, curling, spots, holes or changes in texture can all point to underlying issues. Healthy leaves generally have consistent color, structure, and shape. When those characteristics begin to change, it's time to investigate.

For example, leaves that suddenly become dull or discolored may indicate nutrient deficiencies, watering issues, or environmental stress. Curled edges might mean moisture problems; holes or irregular markings may suggest pests or disease.