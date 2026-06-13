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There's a moment in almost every DIY project when your confidence starts to wane: You start doubting your choices, you double- and triple-check the numbers and wonder whether you're making the right decision. It usually happens somewhere between aisle 14 at Home Depot (or Lowe's or Ace — wherever you like to shop) and staring at two pieces of lumber that look identical but somehow cost different amounts.

A project starts simple enough — maybe you need a new side table, a mudroom organizer or you're finally tackling that accent wall you've had sitting in your Pinterest favorites for two years. You start to research, and you're hit with phrases such as "moisture resistance, wood movement, dimensional stability" and the question, "Why does this board cost three times more than this one?"

Thankfully, with websites like Family Handyman and local companies like Woodworkers Source, choosing the right material doesn't have to feel complicated — and there are plenty of people to help. Whether you're building furniture, creating storage or upgrading outdoor spaces, choosing the wood for your project doesn't have to be a pain or go over budget.

Tables

For many DIYers, the first "real" woodworking project isn't a bookshelf or cabinet. It's a table. Maybe it's because tables are practical. Or because they can transform a room. Or maybe it's because someone might ask where you purchased it, and you get to proudly say, "I built that!"

Tables are a popular DIY project because there's a version for every skill level. End tables and side tables make ideal beginner projects because they require fewer cuts, less lumber, and they help you learn basic skills like measuring, fastening, sanding and finishing.