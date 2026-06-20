These situations often require professional diagnosis and repair because they can waste large amounts of water and potentially damage landscaping or surrounding structures.

Keep an eye on your system to catch issues early

Even a small leak can have consequences if left untreated. Any break within the irrigation system can increase water usage, raise monthly utility bills, and create additional landscaping problems when water escapes outside its intended watering area.

Too much water can damage plant roots, contribute to decay, encourage disease, and weaken vegetation. Meanwhile, areas that are not receiving adequate water may become stressed or die altogether. What begins as a minor sprinkler issue can eventually lead to expensive landscape replacement costs. Routine visual inspections can help catch problems before they intensify and protect the landscape.

The sprinkler controller should be checked regularly to ensure schedules and run times are appropriate for current weather conditions. Homeowners should also inspect valves for signs of leaks and examine sprinkler heads to verify proper operation and coverage.

For drip irrigation systems, emitters, valves, and timers should all be evaluated periodically. A thorough inspection can reveal issues that could otherwise go unnoticed until visible damage appears in the landscape. While many homeowners enjoy tackling projects themselves, irrigation systems can be surprisingly complex.

"The biggest mistake DIY homeowners can make is connecting parts to other parts that aren't supposed to connect. Many parts will fit together — but that doesn't mean they are supposed to go together," Aaron said.