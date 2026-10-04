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Composer Derrick Wang infused flashes of Mozart and Haydn sprinkled with jazz and pop references, soulful gospel and a little “Star Spangled Banner” in his comic opera “Scalia/Ginsburg.”

The only thing missing from Arizona Opera’s performance Saturday at Leo Rich Theater was snippets of Dionne Warwick’s “That’s What Friends Are For.”

That sentiment is a central theme of “Scalia/Ginsburg,” a buddy opera that celebrates the true-life friendship of Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But more than that, “Scalia/Ginsburg” offers a hopeful message of unity in a time when the country is more divided than ever.

Wang, who composed the music and penned the libretto based largely on court documents and other historical references, was influenced by Mozart’s comic opera “Magic Flute,” in which Prince Tamino must pass a series of tests if he wants to rescue Princess Pamina.

Wang gives Scalia (tenor Ben Werley) a series of tests, administered by the mystical and mysterious Commentator (baritone Jesús Vincente Murillo) to challenge his longstanding propensity to dissent.

“Pure vendetta!” Werley’s Scalia railed following his delicious rage aria that had humorous musical nods to Mozart, Haydn, Christmas carols and “The Star Spangled Banner. “