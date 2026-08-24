“Lord, I feel like I've been talking about ‘Survivor's Joy’ for like five years, but it didn't feel complete until this summer,” she said. “It's the first album that I've done with my touring band. … We wrote together on this project, and this is the first project they've ever written on so it's special for a lot of reasons.”

The album delves into the changes in Palmer’s life over the past several years, including a divorce and “kind of dealing with the new normal of that and some of the insights and self-awareness from that.”

Her concert at the Fox might remind some people in the audience of “MTV Unplugged,” a series that ran from 1989-2009 that featured artists playing acoustic versions of their songs and telling stories about the music or themselves.

“You know, I'm an '80s kid, born in the '80s, and so I love the whole format,” said the 45-year-old mother of two. “That's kind of what the show is like; I'll tell the stories behind the songs and that sort of thing, like we're having a conversation. It's not just you sit down and you get a concert and you're going to be sung at. I'd like to think that I'm singing with you.”

The conversation will include the story of Black country music, whose history has been lost to “a really amazing marketing job done in country music to make it appear as thought it is a white genre," she said

“I don't think it was through the fault of artists necessarily. I think it's more of a marketing thing,” Palmer said. “In the early days, artists would record exactly the same songs, and one would be sold as a race record, and the other would be sold as ‘hillbilly’ records. So I think all of this is just like extremely effective marketing.”