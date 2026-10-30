Darryl Baldowski traveled Route 66 from Kingman to Williams with his wife, Janice. The Belvedere, South Carolina couple had visited parts of 66 in New Mexico and Texas, but liked how much of Arizona's route was contiguous.

They also enjoyed the stops along the way, including the 1950s-inspired Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner in Kingman and the Snow Cap in Seligman.

"We're here for fun, we're not in a hurry," Baldowski said. "Who wants to be on the fast track everywhere? The journey to the destination is the trip. You miss everything in between if you get on the interstate."

His comments reaffirmed for me how valuable it is not to rush through the journey and to take your time experiencing what a place has to offer. Stepping off the interstate can reveal so much more about a place that you can't find by just passing through it on your way to the city.

For instance, if I traveled Seligman to Kingman via Interstate 40 instead of staying on Route 66, I would have missed the chance to take an elevator 200 feet underground into the Grand Canyon Caverns — my first time exploring a cave.

And staying on 66 on the way to California will take you to the Old West mining town of Oatman and its roaming burros. You'll even see wild burros on the drive there, from the west, it crosses a curvy, eight-mile stretch known as the Sidewinder, where the hairpin turns, narrow lanes and lack of guardrails make the journey to get there as adventurous as the destination.

Some of the discoveries are delicious