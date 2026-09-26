For visitors, there is a museum and gift shop on the premises, and free guided tours of the mission grounds are available. Volunteer docents lead the 45-minute tours.

Details: 1950 W. San Xavier Road, Tucson. 520-294-2624, sanxaviermission.org.

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Father Kino established the mission at Tumacácori in 1691.

The Tumacácori Mission Church, which is the structure often thought of as the mission, was begun around 1800.

Construction proceeded in fits and starts for the next two decades and was never completed. Yet it is a profoundly moving experience to enter the sunlit church and stand in this quiet place. Behind the church is the mortuary chapel and cemetery.

The visitor center contains a fascinating museum that puts the staggering amount of history in perspective.

Details: 1891 Interstate 19 Frontage Road, Tumacacori. 520-398-2341, nps.gov/tuma.

El Tiradito Shrine, Tucson

In a quiet alcove in Tucson, people come to mourn loss and love at what’s believed to be the country’s only Catholic shrine dedicated to a sinner.

The primary legend surrounding El Tiradito in Barrio Viejo is a steamy one. It involves a tragic love triangle in the 1870s. A young sheepherder named Juan Oliveras began an affair with the mother of his young bride. When caught in the act, Juan was chased into the dusty street and axed to death by the woman’s husband, his father-in-law.