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As more Americans live longer, maintaining brain health is becoming an increasingly important part of overall well-being. During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and throughout the year, there’s growing awareness that there are simple, everyday ways to support brain health as we age.

Research estimates that around 10% of the 65+ population are living with some form of dementia, and 1 in 9 Americans age 65 and older is living with Alzheimer’s disease. While the numbers are growing, so is our understanding of the small steps within our control that can help delay or even prevent the onset of dementia.

Staying connected matters

One of the most meaningful ways to support brain health is also one of the most familiar: staying connected to others. Research continues to show that strong social relationships are linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline, while isolation can have the opposite effect.

That doesn’t have to mean anything complicated. Regular phone calls, time with friends and family or participation in community activities can all help people stay engaged and supported.

Don’t overlook hearing health

Hearing plays an important role in how we stay connected and engaged with the world around us. Untreated hearing loss has been identified as a key, modifiable risk factor for dementia and is tied to both social isolation and cognitive decline.

Because hearing changes can be gradual, they’re easy to dismiss. But checking in with your doctor and addressing any concerns early can help maintain those everyday connections.