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School is back in session, which means Gen Alpha and Gen Z are equipped with a new set of memes and internet inside jokes they learned over the summer. Some parents and teachers are confused by them in the same way that "6-7" boggled their minds last year.

High schoolers and middle schoolers across the country are sharing social media posts documenting how these internet memes have manifested in their classrooms — and sometimes, how their teachers are using them to guide class discussions. For the adults who want to know these things, here's our guide to six of the top trends.

La Peace

In one viral clip, the wildly popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is playing "Minecraft" with fellow streamer IShowSpeed. Speed thinks they've found diamonds, but Cenat says, "That's lapis." His nonchalant cadence makes it sound like, "La peace."

The soundbite made meme creators imagine Cenat as a wise oracle asking for peace. Soon, AI-generated edits of Cenat wearing a robe and sporting a long white beard surfaced online. There's just something oddly satisfying in how he says it, and his ancient mystic "La Peace" alter ego has proven to be a funny side character for him — he honored the meme by dressing up in a robe and facial hair for a video that received over 119.5 million views on TikTok.

Kids think they're seeing La Peace in the classroom now every time a bearded man shows up in a textbook or reading. One TikTok, with over 93,000 likes, was shared by a student responding to his music teacher's poster of famously bearded producer Rick Rubin: "Why teach got La Peace in the classroom?"

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