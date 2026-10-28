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Warm, cinnamon-spiced apples topped with a fluffy, golden cake make this homemade apple cobbler the ultimate fall comfort dessert. Here's how to make it, plus tips for choosing the best apples.

What’s the difference between apple cobbler and apple crisp?

Both desserts feature baked apples with a topping, but apple crisp is typically roofed with a crunchy, sugary, oat mixture. Hence the term “crisp," while apple cobbler is topped with either a cake-like batter or one more reminiscent of flaky biscuits. I chose old-fashioned cake batter and the result was a true delight. The apples were cinnamon-y and syrupy, and the batter baked into a fluffy crown with a tender crumb. Plus, as the cobbler baked, the batter absorbed the juices from the apples, creating a golden, crunchy top and apple-infused, moist base.

Which apples are best for making cobbler? Any crisp, firm, baking apple will work in this recipe. The goal is to choose an apple that will soften yet hold its shape while baking. I used Cosmic Crisp, but Pink Lady, Braeburn, Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Jonagold will also work. For a tarter cobbler, choose Granny Smith. For a balance of tart and sweet, try a blend of varieties. Avoid apples that may turn mushy, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and McIntosh.

To peel or not to peel? This is entirely up to you. I peeled my apples this time, but I often leave the skins on for flavor, texture and color. Note that the skin won’t fully soften during baking and will remain firm. Pro tip: If you leave the skins on, I suggest cutting the apples into 1-inch cubes instead of slices.

Ingredients in apple cobbler