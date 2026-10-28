Warm, cinnamon-spiced apples topped with a fluffy, golden cake make this homemade apple cobbler the ultimate fall comfort dessert. Here's how to make it, plus tips for choosing the best apples.
What’s the difference between apple cobbler and apple crisp?
Both desserts feature baked apples with a topping, but apple crisp is typically roofed with a crunchy, sugary, oat mixture. Hence the term “crisp," while apple cobbler is topped with either a cake-like batter or one more reminiscent of flaky biscuits. I chose old-fashioned cake batter and the result was a true delight. The apples were cinnamon-y and syrupy, and the batter baked into a fluffy crown with a tender crumb. Plus, as the cobbler baked, the batter absorbed the juices from the apples, creating a golden, crunchy top and apple-infused, moist base.
Which apples are best for making cobbler? Any crisp, firm, baking apple will work in this recipe. The goal is to choose an apple that will soften yet hold its shape while baking. I used Cosmic Crisp, but Pink Lady, Braeburn, Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Jonagold will also work. For a tarter cobbler, choose Granny Smith. For a balance of tart and sweet, try a blend of varieties. Avoid apples that may turn mushy, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and McIntosh.
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To peel or not to peel? This is entirely up to you. I peeled my apples this time, but I often leave the skins on for flavor, texture and color. Note that the skin won’t fully soften during baking and will remain firm. Pro tip: If you leave the skins on, I suggest cutting the apples into 1-inch cubes instead of slices.
Ingredients in apple cobbler
Apples. You’ll need six firm baking apples for this recipe. Choose fruit that is firm to the touch and devoid of nicks and bruising. If you decide to mix tart and sweet apples, I suggest using three of each. For example, pair three Fuji apples with three Granny Smith apples. When leaving the skins on, wash your apples very well before cutting.
Sugar. We use both granulated and brown sugar in this recipe. Brown sugar is used in the sauce for the apples and granulated sugar is used in the batter.
Cinnamon. Cinnamon is also used in two places in this recipe — to scent the apples and to sprinkle over the batter before baking.
Cornstarch. Cornstarch is used as a thickener for the apples. The apples will release liquid during baking and the cornstarch will thicken the sauce without making it cloudy (like all-purpose flour would).
Lemon juice. A splash of fresh lemon prevents the apples from discoloring while balancing the sweetness of the sugar and fruit.
Salt. A pinch of salt counters the sweetness of the sugar and apples while elevating the taste of the filling and topping.
Flour. All-purpose is used as the base of the cake batter. For a gluten-free apple cobbler, substitute your favorite gluten-free flour alternative and choose one with a 1:1 ratio.
Butter. Melted butter creates a decadent cake batter with a scrumptious moist crumb. You may use salted or unsalted butter.
Vanilla. Vanilla extract is added to the apple filling because it complements the other cozy, fall flavors (apples and cinnamon). Use pure vanilla extract for premium flavor.
Tips for making the best apple cobbler
- Cook the apples before assembling the cobbler. Sautéing the apples with brown sugar, lemon and vanilla ensures that they are infused with great flavor. Plus, this simple step creates apples that are perfectly soft after baking.
- Make sure the water in the apple filling is cold. When preparing the sauce for the apples, it’s important that the water is cold as this ensures the cornstarch dissolves without clumping.
- Don’t worry if some apples poke through the topping. As you pour the cake batter over the apples in the baking dish, allow some apple slices to poke through. This gives the finished product a comfy, homemade feel.
- Consider other warming spices. The recipe below calls for ground cinnamon only, but feel free to add additional seasoning to the apples. Great choices include cardamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and pumpkin pie spice. When adding additional ground spices, I suggest ¼ teaspoon.
Can you make apple cobbler in advance?
While you can’t make the cake batter in advance, you can certainly prep the apples. Prepare the apple filling as directed and, once cool, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When you’re ready to finish the dish, pull the apples from the refrigerator 30 to 45 minutes before baking. Transfer the apples to the pan, top with the cake batter and bake as instructed. Note: If your apple filling is still cold before baking, the apples may not soften in time (meaning, when the cake topping is finished).
How to store leftover cobbler
Once cool, cover the baking dish and store the cobbler in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen cobbler in the refrigerator overnight before reheating. Reheat cobbler in a baking dish in a 300 degree F oven until warmed through, about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the quantity of cobbler.
Apple cobbler recipe
Apple cobbler is best served warm, but is equally fabulous when served room temperature and even chilled. I like to serve my cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. Regular caramel sauce is also delicious.
Makes: 8 servings
For the apple filling:
- 1 cup cold water
- ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 6 medium apples, such as Cosmic Crisp, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp (or a combination), peeled if desired, sliced into ¼-inch-thick slices
For the cake topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, or gluten-free flour alternative
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup half-and-half, or milk
- 5 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled slightly
- Ground cinnamon, for sprinkling over top
For serving (optional):
- Vanilla ice cream
- Salted caramel sauce, or regular caramel sauce
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Coat a 9x13-inch baking pan with a thin coating of butter or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- To prepare the apple filling, in a large skillet, combine the cold water, brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Whisk to combine.
- Set the pan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Stir in apples and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until the mixture thickens and the apples soften slightly, stirring frequently. Transfer the mixture to prepared baking dish, drizzle over any sauce from the pan and set aside.
- To make the topping, in a medium bowl, combine the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt and mix to combine. Add the half-and-half and melted butter and mix until just combined (just until the dry ingredients are blended in). Pour the batter over the apples. It’s OK if some apple slices are peaking out. Sprinkle the top with cinnamon.
- Transfer to the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until a wooden pick inserted into the topping comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and cool for 20 minutes before serving (this gives the sauce time to thicken).
- Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce, if desired.
Questions or comments? Email the culinary team at cooking@azcentral.com.
This article originally appeared in the Arizona Republic: