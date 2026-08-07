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Gone are the days of munching on popcorn from a basic paper tub. Today, moviegoers are eating out of R2-D2, Shrek's outhouse and even a sandworm from planet Arrakis.

Nearly every blockbuster release is promoted with at least one popcorn bucket looking to show up the ones that came before. For many, the trend began with the "Dune Part Two" sandworm bucket released in 2024. The popcorn pail, topped with a replica of the giant sandworms of planet Arrakis, made customers reach their hands through the sandworm's teeth to dish out popcorn from inside. The bucket quickly went viral for its not-safe-for-work suggestiveness.

Since the sandworm, several other buckets have gone viral, many for suggestive designs. Months after "Dune Part Two," Ryan Reynolds collaborated with AMC to release a meme-worthy popcorn bucket for the release of "Deadpool and Wolverine." Shaped like Wolverine's head, the bucket features a gaping wide mouth to hold popcorn.

"Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began," Reynolds said while promoting the bucket.

Other popular popcorn buckets released in recent years include the $80 LED Galactus bucket for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and $20 swappable popcorn bucket and cup for "Freakier Friday," both released in July 2025; the $45 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema exclusive Godzilla head bucket that sold out in December 2025, and the $40 bright red handbag for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in May.

Buckets can go for even more on the second-hand market. Originally sold by AMC Theatres for $25, the "Dune Part Two" bucket is listed for up to $185 on sites like eBay.