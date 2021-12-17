Enter the library, meet a world of possibilities

The book itself is outdated now, but I still have a soft spot for it and a fond memory of the library that led me to it. I knew then that I wanted everyone to have that feeling, although it wasn’t for another 10 years that I realized I could be part of making it happen.

When I started working at the library, I found out that there had been an LGBTQ+ Services Committee here for longer than it had been since I picked up that book.

It was founded in 1997, and I probably don’t have to tell you that the 90s were not an easy time to be LGBTQ+, especially in Arizona. It made me feel good to know that the place I worked for had been working for people like me all this time.

So I got involved.

I joined the American Library Association’s Rainbow Book List, whose purpose is to evaluate and recommend quality LGBTQ+ literature aimed at people 18 and younger. The Rainbow Book List is made up of members from all over the country, but my managers here at PCPL have supported me every step of the way. They even got me a whole new bookshelf in my workspace to store all the books I was getting for the project. You can check out all of our recommendations here: glbtrt.ala.org/rainbowbooks.