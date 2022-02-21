Ben's Bells: Bette Jeppson

Meet Bette Jeppson, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Bri Livingood nominated Bette for her work with Carden of Tucson.

Livengood’s nomination says: Mrs. Jeppson is a humble, passionate, steadfast member of her community. Her entire life has been dedicated to educating children and making sure they are given the respect and dignity they deserve. She started a school in an underprivileged area more than 30 years ago and still to this day, sits in the back of the school, quietly teaching and helping any child who needs it. To know Mrs. Jeppson is to know what it means to put others before yourself and to not assume a person’s past has to dictate their future.

When other people have assumed the worst of a child, Mrs. Jeppson assumes different. I have never seen her give up on a child. She uses her resources to support them, whether in tutoring, listening, driving, or even making sure they get a haircut and some clean clothes. She cares for her community with genuine love and respect for their person. The number of families that have been affected by Mrs. Jeppson’s kindness and generosity is beyond measure. She has made a practical and life-changing difference on the Tucson community, one child at a time.

If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson, Phoenix, or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell! https://bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee