Community help needed for two public Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving dinners

What: Annual Thanksgiving “Blessings to Go”

Where: H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, at the corner of Palo Verde and Michigan Street; Guests should access the drive-thru service from Michigan Street

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Cost: Free

Notes: The Gospel Rescue Mission needs at least 200 turkeys and 200 store-bought, ready-to-eat pies to provide more than 2,000 free turkey dinners for the hungry and homeless during its annual “Blessings to Go” event. The event features dine-in and drive-thru opportunities for meals. Also needed are donations of nonperishable food staples such as canned goods (meat, vegetables and fruit), peanut butter, juice, pasta, rice and beans as well as cases of bottled water and household essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers. … Donations can be dropped off at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center. Volunteers can register online at grmtucson.com/holiday/ … You can support the cause from home with an online donation at grmtucson.com or by sending a check to: Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714.

What: Salvation Army Tucson Thanksgiving Dinner & Drive-Thru Event

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free

Notes: More than 30 volunteers are needed to assist with everything from food preparation and set-up to serving dinner at this dine-in and drive-thru event. Volunteers can register online at volunteer.usawest.org/OpportunityListPage.aspx ... Donations of 75 frozen turkeys, instant potatoes, canned green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, eggs, brown gravy, milk and ready-to-serve pies are needed and can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., at the Amphi Corps Community Center at 218 E. Prince Road or the All Nations Corps Community Center at 1001 N. Richey Blvd. … You can make an online donation to support the event at salvationarmytucson.org or by calling 795-9671. … Families in need of assistance this holiday season can also visit salvationarmytucson.org for Christmas assistance applications.