United Way in Tucson now accepts donations in cryptocurrencies

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona said last week that it has begun accepting cryptocurrencies as donations.

This move expands donor options beyond more traditional contribution channels, such as online, U.S. mail, stock transfers, planned giving, and more, and broadens the organization’s appeal with an updated website to allow for user-friendly donations in cryptocurrency, or digital funds, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“Dozens of our sister United Way chapters around the country have welcomed this new method of giving, and our leadership team agreed that now is the time for our United Way to adopt it as well,” stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “As an organization, we must remain nimble and innovative to continue to meet the needs of our community. After consulting with our board and doing our due diligence, we determined this to be a safe and useful method of giving for many in our community.”

Jeff Petrovic, chief development officer, said the United Way will accept “42 different cryptocurrencies, and the management platform we have chosen, Engiven, will make the experience simple, quick and efficient while providing all of the safety protocols for giving online.”

Once a donation is made, the cryptocurrency will be immediately exchanged for cash to eliminate risk due to volatility in the crypto market. The IRS ruled in 2014 that nonprofits can accept donations in cryptocurrencies.

To donate, including using cryptocurrencies, you can go online to unitedwaytucson.org/donate/.

