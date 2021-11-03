Vertical planting tips for the Arizona desert

Tip No. 4: Use large planters along a boundary

In our climate, planters need to be at least 24 inches deep and wide so that the soil doesn’t get too hot and dry out every day. You can plan ahead if you know you will have a large expanse of wall or railing and either buy or construct planters big enough to help your plants thrive.

The hotter the area (for example pavement), the larger your planter should be. You will need to use drought-tolerant plant s in your containers so that they survive the summer. Keep in mind you may need to water these daily in the hottest parts of the year.

