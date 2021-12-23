Rosie on the House: Rosie's best, Part 2

Today's stucco is a mixture of sand, Portland cement, lime and water, but can also include fiber and acrylic additives.

First, the lumber framing of a house goes up, and then the frame is covered with wood sheeting and a vapor barrier. Next a layer of expanded styrene foam is applied; then a layer of wire mesh is stretched over the exterior walls, and two coats of stucco are troweled on.

If you want variety, different patterns of troweling can be used on stucco walls. Most common is "Spanish lace" that can be spread on in any one of a variety of patterns. Stucco can also have a rougher, heavier texture — in large "pancakes" or "cat's faces" with little patches of raised areas here and there. A smooth "sand finish" is the most popular, according to Dedrick. Very rough finishes can be hard to keep clean and need frequent washing to get rid of the dust. "You see the sand finish a lot in places like Santa Barbara and Santa Fe," Dedrick said.

Things can go wrong, he also said, if the mixture is done imprecisely and doesn't dry properly. While drying, the stucco must also be "cured" by hosing it down with water in the mornings for three or four days.