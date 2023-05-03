ChronicCon, the marijuana-friendly event and festival that had been planned for May 20 at historic Cocoroque Ranch and Pavilion, is canceled.
Unfortunately, due to a massive restructuring of the Arizona Daily Star newsroom and Tucson Media Partners marketing and advertising staff, the event was called off.
"It was the toughest decision I’ve ever been a part of in my professional life, but considering much of our staff that spent five months planning the event was let go just under a month before ChronicCon was set to happen, we just couldn’t guarantee the kind of top notch experience we promised," said Eddie Celaya, Here Weed Go! podcast host, reporter for TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com and ChronicCon emcee.
Any general admission or VIP ticket purchased online will be refunded automatically within the next 7-10 business days, no request for refund is needed.
If you have any other questions or concerns, please reach out to Kimberly Graves at KGraves@tucson.com.
"I want to thank everyone who helped me come up with and plan Chronic Con, and I also want to thank all of you who believed in the event, purchased tickets and expressed interest in being there," Celaya said. "Please know I will forever be grateful for all of your help and support, and perhaps one day, ChronicCon will rise from the ashes, in some form or another."
Eddie Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.
