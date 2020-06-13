New podcast explores Alaskan mystery with Tucson twist

On Oct. 16, 1972, a twin-engine Cessna vanished over Alaska with two U.S. Congressmen on board. The aircraft and its passengers were never found, despite one of the largest searches in U.S. history.

Now a new, multi-part podcast has linked the 48-year-old mystery to the Old Pueblo and the mob.

“Other than Alaska, Tucson is the most important place in this story by far,” said Jon Walczak, executive producer and host of “Missing in Alaska.” “This is the first time the full story has been told.”

It begins with the apparent plane crash.

House Majority Leader Hale Boggs of Louisiana was in Alaska to campaign for fellow Democratic Rep. Nick Begich. They chartered a plane from Anchorage to Juneau for an event, but the aircraft disappeared with four men on board: Boggs, 58, Begich, 40, his aide, Russell Brown, 37, and Don Jonz, 38, a seasoned pilot with 17,000 hours of flight time.

It may seem unsurprising for an aircraft to go missing and stay missing in the wilds of Alaska. Apparently, though, it doesn’t happen as often as you might think. Walczak said one Air Force official told him that search and rescue crews eventually find what they’re looking for at least 95 percent of the time.

And this was no ordinary search.