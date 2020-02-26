Tucson Rep. Kirkpatrick back at work, feeling 'much stronger' after rehab for alcoholism

She also acknowledged the prevalence of alcohol in the political lifestyle.

“It’s really, really true that every evening we have multiple events and receptions where there’s alcohol,” she said. “That was not my problem. I rarely drank at any of those receptions but if somebody is prone to alcoholism, that could be a problem.”

She made the decision to enter rehab after consulting with her family.

“Well, you know, my family was extremely supportive. Let me just start there,” she said. “I’ve made a commitment to being healthy and I wanted to do everything possible to make that happen.”

While she was out, her office continued to work without her, primarily with the help of Ron Barber, her district director, who used to be the representative for her district. The staff divided public appearances that Kirkpatrick would normally make and tried to keep people apprised of the work of the House Appropriations Committee.

“We have good, capable people,” Barber told the Arizona Republic of Kirkpatrick’s staff, adding that he was “really surprised” of Kirkpatrick’s addiction, but that he did notice she seemed “off her game” after the holidays.

“Obviously, it was much more serious than that,” he said.