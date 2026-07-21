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There's a new option in Tuesday's Arizona primary election for voters who got an early ballot by mail but didn't get it sent back in time and are dropping it off, if they want it to be processed faster.

First, we'll recap the procedures that have already been in place for voters dropping off their early ballots on Election Day, before we explain what's new.

The simplest method for such voters remains the same: If the envelope is signed, the ballot can be brought to a voting center or an election drop box run by their county — not a post office box, because by Election Day it's too late for that — and simply dropped off by 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. (See pima.vote online for drop-off addresses.)

But that's not the simplest for election workers. And it only gums up the works.

The reason is that these "late-early'' ballots cannot even be examined until all the other votes are tallied, both the early ballots previously received, as well as those cast on Election Day at polling places.

Only then can election workers start looking at those dropped-off ballots.

The first step is comparing the signature on the outside of the envelope with records on file. Only if they match can the envelopes then be opened and the ballots tabulated.

But given the number of people who have used that option, that can delay for days getting final results.