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Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day:

To find a voting center in Pima County, see pima.vote. Click on the link there that says "120 voting centers."

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If there are lines when the polls close, you can vote as long as you were in line by 7 p.m.