Tuesday, July 21, is primary election day in Arizona, in which voters are choosing political party nominees for congressional seats, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state superintendent of public schools, legislative seats and many other state and local offices.
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Here's what you need to know to vote on Election Day:
To find a voting center in Pima County, see pima.vote. Click on the link there that says "120 voting centers."
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If there are lines when the polls close, you can vote as long as you were in line by 7 p.m.
A valid ID is needed to receive a ballot, such as a driver's license or other photo ID that shows your name and address, or two forms of ID without a photo (such as a recent utility bill or bank statement) that include your name and address. For more information, see azsos.gov/elections/voters/voting-elections.
Early voting began June 24. If you received an early ballot by mail but didn't mail it back in time (they must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted), you can drop it off on Election Day at designated ballot drop boxes, any voting site, or at the county recorder or elections office. See pima.vote for addresses and more information.
Each recognized political party (Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian and No Labels) holds a primary election to nominate candidates. The candidates who win their party's nomination in the primary advance to the November general election. There might also be a nonpartisan local ballot available.
In addition to federal, state and legislative races on the ballot, there are city council candidates running Tuesday in South Tucson, Sahuarita, Oro Valley and Marana.