280 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County; statewide count surpasses 1,700

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona now sit at 1,769, with 280 in Pima County, state officials said Friday.
There have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Maricopa County.
Across the state, there have been 41 known coronavirus deaths, said the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to the department, 24,673 people have been tested for coronavirus across Arizona, with 3,496 tests in Pima County.
The first 237 confirmed cases in Pima County include two patients between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 74 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 97 patients between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and 59 patients ages 66 years old and above. The ages of five patients are unknown.
Of those patients, 45 have been hospitalized at some point and 15 have been in the ICU. There have been 11 known coronavirus deaths in Pima County, according to the county health department's website on Thursday.
No new information has been released about Friday's newly reported Pima County cases.
Specific for the Pima County patients haven't been provided.
"Where someone lives, works, got infected, and traveled are all very different and trying to memorialize 'where' the risk was is very difficult and could actually end up misleading," the county health department said, recommending that people take precautions everywhere they visit.
