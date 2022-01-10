56 Pima County employees fired for not complying with vaccine mandate

But Mason said the jail has “always been very safe, particularly during COVID,” with stringent quarantining and contact tracing protocols in place. However, he said, the jail is suffering from a staffing shortage exacerbated by the vaccine mandate.

“I can tell you right now, from the people that I'm in contact with, it's not the facility it was, it's not as safe as it was. We've had more than one corrections officer work over 24 hours straight,” Mason said. “We have officers covering four housing units at a time. That’s 240 inmates to one officer. That's incredibly unsafe.”

Nanos said his department is “putting together a plan” for recruiting and training efforts. He said he doesn’t have the same difficulty hiring deputies as he does corrections workers, a position Nanos said “can seem like a dead-end job.” One idea is to encourage more corrections recruits by publicizing a clear path to eventually become a deputy.

“It gives those COs a career path as well. They could say, ‘There is light at the end of this tunnel, if I don't like this career, I could always transfer over and move out to the streets and be a deputy,’” Nanos said.