Arizona election audit reports 'inconsistencies'; judge rules records must be public

For example, the Cyber Ninjas CEO said there were 74,243 mail-in ballots received "where there is no clear record of them being sent."

Logan also said there were 11,326 individuals who did not show up on the version of the voter rolls prepared the day after the election but did show up on the Dec. 4 list as not only being registered but having voted.

And he said there were nearly 4,000 people listed as registering to vote after the cutoff on Oct. 15.

A canvass of voters would be "the one way to know for sure whether some of the data we're seeing, if it's real problems or whether it's clerical errors of some sort,'' Logan said.

In May, after the idea of contacting voters was first floated, an official in the U.S. Justice Department said the plan could intimidate voters. That would violate the federal Voting Rights Act, said the official, Pamela Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general.

Fann dismissed those concerns.

In responding to Karlan, Fann promised that if there is any door-to-door questioning, Cyber Ninjas would not select voters or precincts based on race, ethnicity, sex, party affiliation or "any other legally protected status."