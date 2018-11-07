SUMMARY
Statewide (Arizona)
Precincts reporting – 1,480
Registered voters – 3,716,161
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GREEN, ANGELA – 2%; 38,978 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 49%; 856,848 votes
SINEMA, KYRSTEN – 48%; 839,775 votes
BILYEU, SHEILA – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECARLO, MICHAEL – 0%; 0 votes
HESS, BARRY – 0%; 0 votes
KAY, ROBERT – 0%; 0 votes
PEARCE, JEFF – 0%; 0 votes
RINGHAM B, JONATHAN – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 53%; 115,021 votes
ROGERS, WENDY – 47%; 101,127 votes
SHOCK, DAVID – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 53%; 125,349 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 47%; 109,759 votes
FLAYER, JORDAN – 0%; 0 votes
GRABLE, MELISSA – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 61%; 78,310 votes
PIERSON, NICOLAS "NICK" – 39%; 49,331 votes
Governor (Vote for 1)
Statewide
DUCEY, DOUG – 58%; 1,001,697 votes
GARCIA, DAVID – 40%; 694,640 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 35,064 votes
ARVIZU, ARTHUR RAY "RT" – 0%; 0 votes
DOLEGO, CARY D. – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, JAMES "MARVELMAN", II – 0%; 0 votes
KOMOR, CHRISTIAN – 0%; 0 votes
MASOYA, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
Secretary of State (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GAYNOR, STEVE – 51%; 873,595 votes
HOBBS, KATIE – 49%; 829,571 votes
NOVOA, ALICE – 0%; 0 votes
Attorney General (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BRNOVICH, MARK – 53%; 904,963 votes
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 47%; 789,988 votes
CAMBONI, ANTHONY – 0%; 0 votes
State Treasurer (Vote for 1)
Statewide
MANOIL, MARK – 44%; 745,745 votes
YEE, KIMBERLY – 56%; 935,868 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Vote for 1)
Statewide
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 50%; 836,406 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 50%; 844,258 votes
HARRIS, MATTHEW – 0%; 0 votes
State Mine Inspector (Vote for 1)
Statewide
HART, JOE – 53%; 882,201 votes
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 47%; 771,800 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 2)
Statewide
GLASSMAN, RODNEY – 26%; 792,878 votes
KENNEDY, SANDRA – 25%; 764,335 votes
OLSON, JUSTIN – 26%; 795,253 votes
SEARS, KIANA MARIA – 23%; 709,098 votes
DESANTI, NEIL – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 125 - Adjustments to Elected Officials' and Corrections Officer's Retirement Plans
Statewide
NO – 48.3%; 771,592 votes
YES – 51.7%; 825,912 votes
Proposition 126 - Prohibit New or Increased Taxes on Services
Statewide
YES – 65%; 1,067,142 votes
Proposition 127 - Renewable Energy Standards
Statewide
NO – 70%; 1,172,471 votes
Proposition 305 - Expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Referendum
Statewide
NO – 65%; 1,065,603 votes
Proposition 306 - Clean Election Account Uses and Commission Rulemaking
Statewide
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 58%; 28,320 votes
KAIS, SHELLEY – 42%; 20,637 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 31,550 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
OTONDO, LISA – 100%; 24,179 votes
CONTRERAZ, JULIAN – 0%; 0 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
FLEENOR, RANDY – 38%; 28,049 votes
STEELE, VICTORIA – 62%; 45,067 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BRADLEY, DAVID – 57%; 40,189 votes
WILES, MARILYN – 43%; 30,221 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ARIF, MOHAMMAD – 1%; 718 votes
ATCHUE, RALPH – 43%; 32,285 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 56%; 41,268 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ALVAREZ, JAIME – 39%; 26,648 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 61%; 42,339 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
ACKERLEY, JOHN CHRISTOPHER – 22%; 18,256 votes
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 28%; 23,795 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR – 28%; 23,683 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 21%; 17,979 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
BAKER, BERYL – 12%; 6,397 votes
CANO, ANDRES – 42%; 22,255 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 46%; 24,264 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 49%; 19,541 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 36%; 14,279 votes
WILLIAMS, SARA MAE – 16%; 6,329 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 37%; 38,925 votes
HENDERSON, ANA – 28%; 29,496 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 36%; 38,129 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
CLODFELTER, TODD – 29%; 31,366 votes
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 30%; 33,199 votes
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 35%; 38,256 votes
REILLY, JOSHUA – 6%; 6,319 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FINCHEM, MARK – 29%; 37,978 votes
LYON, HOLLACE – 22%; 28,789 votes
QUIROZ, MARCELA – 21%; 27,773 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 29%; 37,856 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 33%; 41,316 votes
KARP, BOB – 17%; 20,862 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 33%; 40,679 votes
RENNE-LEON, SHELLEY – 18%; 21,835 votes
Pima County
Precincts reporting – 245
Registered voters – 557,532
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GREEN, ANGELA – 2%; 6,092 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 43%; 129,169 votes
SINEMA, KYRSTEN – 55%; 166,571 votes
BILYEU, SHEILA – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECARLO, MICHAEL – 0%; 0 votes
HESS, BARRY – 0%; 0 votes
KAY, ROBERT – 0%; 0 votes
PEARCE, JEFF – 0%; 0 votes
RINGHAM B, JONATHAN – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 46%; 19,710 votes
ROGERS, WENDY – 54%; 23,524 votes
SHOCK, DAVID – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 56%; 109,375 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 44%; 86,387 votes
FLAYER, JORDAN – 0%; 0 votes
GRABLE, MELISSA – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 66%; 38,563 votes
PIERSON, NICOLAS "NICK" – 34%; 19,997 votes
Governor (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DUCEY, DOUG – 50%; 148,900 votes
GARCIA, DAVID – 48%; 145,492 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 6,182 votes
ARVIZU, ARTHUR RAY "RT" – 0%; 0 votes
DOLEGO, CARY D. – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, JAMES "MARVELMAN", II – 0%; 0 votes
KOMOR, CHRISTIAN – 0%; 0 votes
MASOYA, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
Secretary of State (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GAYNOR, STEVE – 42%; 125,737 votes
HOBBS, KATIE – 58%; 170,245 votes
NOVOA, ALICE – 0%; 0 votes
Attorney General (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRNOVICH, MARK – 43%; 127,408 votes
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 57%; 167,361 votes
CAMBONI, ANTHONY – 0%; 0 votes
State Treasurer (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MANOIL, MARK – 53%; 155,918 votes
YEE, KIMBERLY – 47%; 137,401 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 58%; 170,343 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 42%; 123,105 votes
HARRIS, MATTHEW – 0%; 0 votes
State Mine Inspector (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HART, JOE – 45%; 131,173 votes
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 55%; 160,569 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GLASSMAN, RODNEY – 21.4%; 113,969 votes
KENNEDY, SANDRA – 29%; 154,865 votes
OLSON, JUSTIN – 21.8%; 116,046 votes
SEARS, KIANA MARIA – 28%; 148,081 votes
DESANTI, NEIL – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 125 - Adjustments to Elected Officials' and Corrections Officer's Retirement Plans
Pima County
Proposition 126 - Prohibit New or Increased Taxes on Services
Pima County
Proposition 127 - Renewable Energy Standards
Pima County
Proposition 305 - Expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Referendum
Pima County
Proposition 306 - Clean Election Account Uses and Commission Rulemaking
Pima County
NO – 49.9%; 141,924 votes
YES – 50.1%; 142,397 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 54%; 20,585 votes
KAIS, SHELLEY – 46%; 17,352 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 31,550 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
OTONDO, LISA – 100%; 4,499 votes
CONTRERAZ, JULIAN – 0%; 0 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
FLEENOR, RANDY – 38%; 28,049 votes
STEELE, VICTORIA – 62%; 45,067 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRADLEY, DAVID – 57%; 40,189 votes
WILES, MARILYN – 43%; 30,221 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ARIF, MOHAMMAD – 1%; 500 votes
ATCHUE, RALPH – 44%; 22,705 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 55%; 28,021 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ALVAREZ, JAIME – 38%; 6,651 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 62%; 10,658 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
ACKERLEY, JOHN CHRISTOPHER – 23.5%; 15,322 votes
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 26.4%; 17,241 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR – 26.7%; 17,390 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 23.4%; 15,255 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BAKER, BERYL – 12%; 6,397 votes
CANO, ANDRES – 42%; 22,255 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 46%; 24,264 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 47%; 3,391 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 33.3%; 2,430 votes
WILLIAMS, SARA MAE – 20%; 1,467 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 37%; 38,925 votes
HENDERSON, ANA – 28%; 29,496 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 36%; 38,129 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CLODFELTER, TODD – 29%; 31,366 votes
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 30%; 33,199 votes
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 35%; 38,256 votes
REILLY, JOSHUA – 6%; 6,319 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FINCHEM, MARK – 28%; 26,113 votes
LYON, HOLLACE – 22%; 20,619 votes
QUIROZ, MARCELA – 21%; 19,835 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 28%; 25,771 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 32%; 10,014 votes
KARP, BOB – 18%; 5,514 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 32%; 9,945 votes
RENNE-LEON, SHELLEY – 18%; 5,702 votes
ALTAR VALLEY ESD, 51 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HUDECEK, MARTIN F. – 56%; 732 votes
VORIS, GABRIELLE A. – 44%; 574 votes
ARIZONA SUPREME COURT - BOLICK (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ARIZONA SUPREME COURT- PELANDER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ATTORNEY GENERAL (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 57%; 167,361 votes
BRNOVICH, MARK – 43%; 127,408 votes
BABOQUIVARI USD, 40 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MANUEL, SHARON – 36%; 388 votes
STEVENS, ANNAMARIE – 64%; 698 votes
BOARD MEMBER-GOLDER RANCH FIRE DIST. 12 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
COX GOLDER, VICKI – 46%; 21,651 votes
PESQUEIRA, ALBERT – 29%; 13,408 votes
VETTE, WALLY – 24.9%; 11,636 votes
BOARD MEMBER - MESCAL-J6 FIRE DIST. 20 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
ALLEN, DAWN – 12.3%; 74 votes
BOWEN, MARY J. – 17%; 103 votes
CLARK, MYLES – 13.5%; 81 votes
HUGHES, BRIAN P. – 13.0%; 78 votes
LEE, MARK – 18%; 106 votes
MCMILLAN, MICHAEL "MAC" – 16%; 98 votes
NERVIK, MICHAEL A. – 9%; 57 votes
BOARD MEMBER-RINCON VALLEY FIRE DIST. 15 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
HARRINGTON, MICHELLE – 22%; 2,195 votes
KLASEN, CHRISTOPHER – 22%; 2,136 votes
PORTER-NOTH, DOROTHY – 12%; 1,227 votes
SPEARS, JENNIFER – 25%; 2,486 votes
ZSITVAY, TOM – 18.5%; 1,831 votes
BOARD MEMBER-THREE POINTS FIRE DIST. 21 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
KHALAF, JASON – 23.2%; 500 votes
KNODE, STEPHEN – 31%; 674 votes
WALLACE, LORIE – 45%; 979 votes
CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HARRISON, GARY – 54%; 157,903 votes
HELLON, TONI – 46%; 132,436 votes
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION II-ECKERSTROM (Vote for 1)
Pima County
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION II - STARING (Vote for 1)
Pima County
COURT OF APPEALS DIVISION II - ESPINOSA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GOVERNING BOARD, ALTAR VALLEY ESD, 51 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GARRISON, CAROLYN – 22%; 503 votes
ISABEL, CHRIS – 28%; 618 votes
PAGE, SHANEE M. – 24%; 548 votes
RITTER, KIMBERLY A. – 25%; 563 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, BABOQUIVARI USD, 40 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
BUENDIA, JUAN C. – 15.5%; 412 votes
BUSTAMANTE, ELLIOTT H. – 11%; 302 votes
HENDRICKS, SYLVIA A. – 19%; 506 votes
JOHNSON, LOUIS L. – 14.0%; 372 votes
SEGUNDO, R. VIVIAN – 13.0%; 347 votes
VANCE, KATHLEEN R. – 27%; 713 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, MARANA USD, 6 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CARLSON, TOM – 39%; 16,416 votes
LEWANDOWSKI, JOHN – 37%; 15,713 votes
NEISH, MARK A. – 23.1%; 9,707 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, TUCSON USD, 1 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
COUNTS, LEILA – 28%; 53,718 votes
GRIJALVA, ADELITA S. – 24%; 46,028 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 17.6%; 33,824 votes
RAGAN, ADAM – 17.6%; 33,834 votes
ROBSON, DOUG – 13%; 24,577 votes
GOVERNOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GARCIA, DAVID – 48%; 145,492 votes
DUCEY, DOUG – 49%; 148,900 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 6,182 votes
MARANA DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 2 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
CASTANEDA, LUIS – 18%; 205 votes
EMHOLTZ, GORDON – 25%; 283 votes
GUISE, ALECIA – 27%; 310 votes
MCDAID, H. KATHY – 30%; 348 votes
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GARCIA, MARIA – 53%; 20,843 votes
MARSHALL, SHERRYN "VIKKI" – 47%; 18,509 votes
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DIST. 5 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CHESS MABIE, DEBI – 49%; 16,826 votes
GONZALES, LUIS – 50%; 16,986 votes
PROPOSITION 407 CITY OF TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 54%; 65,579 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 46%; 55,197 votes
PROPOSITION 408 CITY OF TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PROPOSITION 463 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 43%; 123,630 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 57%; 162,245 votes
PROPOSITION 464 CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST.16 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 63%; 9,132 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 37%; 5,326 votes
PROPOSITION 465 ALTAR VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 51 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 47%; 693 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 53%; 781 votes
PROPOSITION 466 TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 54%; 3,050 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 46%; 2,626 votes
PROPOSITION 467 TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 48%; 2,713 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 52%; 2,972 votes
PROPOSITION 468 VAIL UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 20 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 48.4%; 9,685 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 51.6%; 10,331 votes
PROPOSITION 469 TOWN OF SAHUARITA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PROPOSITION 470 TOWN OF SAHUARITA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PROPOSITION 471 SAHUARITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 30 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 55%; 4,291 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 45%; 3,471 votes
SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOBBS, KATIE – 57%; 170,245 votes
GAYNOR, STEVE – 42%; 125,737 votes
STATE MINE INSPECTOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 55%; 160,569 votes
HART, JOE – 45%; 131,173 votes
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 58%; 170,343 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 42%; 123,105 votes
TUCSON COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES FIRE DIST. 7 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FEE, ROBERT – 49%; 293 votes
GADARIAN, GREGORY V. – 49%; 295 votes