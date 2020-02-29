Arizona lawmakers consider bill that would pump $50M into special education

Some of the highest vacancies are among teacher aides, who can make as little as $12 an hour despite the pressures of the job.

Morgan Maxwell special education teacher Sarah Ledbetter often comes home with scratches on her arms and face from a student who had an outburst. Although she has two aides, there are times when she’s alone in a class with 12 kids who have varied and often demanding physical, behavioral and emotional needs.

The two aides spend part of their day going with students into general education classrooms. While those students need a trained professional by their side, teaching them to integrate into gen ed is critical for working toward independence. The younger that children gain these skills, the better the outcomes as they get older.

Jenny Santamaria, a special education aide at Maxwell in TUSD, makes slightly above minimum wage after six years in the district. The work is exhausting, but she stays with it because she’s making a difference. If she wasn’t married, living in a dual-income household, she wouldn’t be able to support herself, she says.