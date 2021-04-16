Arizona's jobless rate drops slightly as bar, restaurant hirings pick up

Arizona's jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a point last month, to 6.7%, as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 economic slump.

The private sector added 15,100 jobs between February and March, new figures from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show.

But that still leaves employment in non-government jobs nearly 65,000 below where it was a year earlier.

The willingness of people to go out is having an effect, with bars and restaurants hiring another 3,700 workers last month. In fact, the most recent figures for Arizona from OpenTable, which tracks seated diners from online, phone and walk-in reservations, are 6.6% higher than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

Those numbers have been very volatile, noted Doug Walls, labor market information director for the Office of Economic Opportunity.

There also were some month-over-month gains in employment at amusement and theme parks as well as by sports teams and clubs as they, too, start to reopen.

But Arizona's hotel and resort industry remains in the financial doldrums, picking up just 400 jobs last month. That leaves it nearly 36% below employment levels from a year ago.