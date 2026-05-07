Longtime Tucson civic leader, rancher and champion of higher education Fred Boice died on Tuesday, May 5. He was 96.

Boice was an influential community leader, having served on the Arizona Board of Regents, Tucson Airport Authority, Tucson Medical Center's Board of Trustees and numerous nonprofit and civic boards. He also served as president of the University of Arizona Foundation and was a founding member of the Tucson Conquistadores, the civic group that helped establish the Tucson Open golf tournament.

Born in Pasadena, California in 1930, Boice was raised in Tucson after his family moved to the Old Pueblo in 1937. He attended Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfeld Junior High and Tucson Senior High School, according to Inside Tucson Business.

Ranching became central to his life early on. At age 11, Boice began spending his summers working on an Arivaca cattle ranch south of Tucson, experiences that launched a lifelong career in the cattle industry.

Boice moved to Los Angeles to attend Occidental College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, before moving back to Southern Arizona to take up cattle ranching full time. He started his own firm, the American Cattle Company, and later served as president of the Arizona Cattle Growers Association and on the executive committee of the National Cattlemen’s Association.

But it was his civic involvement that made Boice one of Tucson’s most respected behind-the-scenes leaders.