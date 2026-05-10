From 1945-62, the Tucson Open was a regular on the PGA Tour, with all the big golf names from Sam Snead and Ben Hogan to Arnold Palmer becoming regulars at the low-brow El Rio Golf Course.

That might've come to an end in 1962 when the PGA's hierarchy complained that the Tucson Open needed to be played at a better facility with considerably more money available. It was about to be kicked off the Tour.

That's when Tucson business leaders Roy Drachman, Buck O'Rielly, Fred Boice and 27 others met in an attempt to save pro golf in Tucson. Those 30 men named themselves the Conquistadors and for the next 52 years created a first-class organization that staged a PGA Tour (or World Golf Championship) event in Tucson, followed since 2016 by the PGA Tour Champions.

Boice became the Conquistadors' first tournament chairman. He was heavily involved in the glory years of the Tucson Open, helping to get regular Pro-Am guests and speakers such as Sandy Koufax, Joe Louis, Mike Ditka, Mickey Mantle, Bob Hope and Clint Eastwood to Tucson for our winter golf tournament.

Boice died here last week at age 96. He was a heavyweight. As I got to know him over the last 25 years, I sometimes thought a Hollywood producer could create a movie of Boice's life and times.