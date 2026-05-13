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Supervisors referred allegations of perjury by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, following weeks of scrutiny on his work history and handling of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Supervisor Steve Christy attempted to call for a vote to remove Nanos from office during Tuesday night’s meeting. His motion to declare the office vacant and to begin a replacement process received no second and failed.

Supervisor Andrés Cano said he was following legal advice to refer the allegations to the state Attorney General, citing Nanos’ position as an elected official.

“Sheriffs are elected directly by the people, every four years. They are not hired by a Board of Supervisors, and they cannot be removed by the Board in the way a city manager can appoint or dismiss a city police chief,” Cano said.

In March, the Arizona Republic published records from the El Paso Police Department that showed Nanos resigned in lieu of termination in 1982. His public resume said he left the Texas agency in 1984 until he updated the document on the Pima County Sheriff’s Department website the day after those records were published. The records also showed he was disciplined repeatedly during his six years working for El Paso police, for offenses ranging from being chronically late to using excessive force against a detained man.