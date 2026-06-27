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Arizona's monsoon can bring much-anticipated rain, but it also can bring deadly dust storms, especially along Interstate 10.

During the monsoon, the National Weather Service will frequently issue a warning for a dust storm, also called a haboob, from the Arabic word for a violent dust storm or sandstorm.

One of the worst places for dust storms is on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak, where strong thunderstorm winds can pick up dust from farmlands and the desert and roll it northward in a giant wave, often reaching the Phoenix area.

To counteract dust storm dangers along I-10, the Arizona Department of Transportation has initiated what it calls the "first-in-the-nation dust detection and warning system." The system, which has been used since 2020, is on a 10-mile stretch near Eloy, between mileposts 209 and 219, and includes overhead message boards, variable speed limit signs, closed-circuit cameras and short-range detectors for blowing dust.

With often near-zero visibility during the summer's monsoon dust storms, ADOT reminds drivers to “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.”