Democrats will hold majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives for the first time since 1966, once the legislative session begins in early January.

The first bill to be introduced is sponsored by Sen. Analise Ortiz. It would fully restore Arizona’s permanent early voting list, which was changed in 2021 by a law signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey. The law requires county officials to send notices to voters who did not vote by mail in four years. If the voter doesn't respond confirming that they still want to receive their ballot by mail, they would be removed from the early voting list.

Democrats opposed the change at the time, arguing it limits accessibility for infrequent voters.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Miranda sponsored the second bill, which would expand Arizona's Turquoise Alert law by ensuring that law enforcement send out alerts about a missing child regardless of whether officials have determined if a child was kidnapped or a runaway.

Democrats are also sponsoring two resolutions. The first, if approved by the Legislature and passed by voters, would end a requirement that lawmakers annually approve an increase to a cap on public school spending. That cap, called the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, places limitations on money that is often already allocated to schools. Many have argued the limit, which was approved by voters in the 1980s, is out-of-date.