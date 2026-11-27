Arizona Democrats are using their newfound control of state government to target two longtime Republican policies: restrictions on receiving early ballots and a constitutional limit on school spending.
The proposals are among the party’s first measures for the 2027 legislative session, when Democrats will control both chambers and the Governor’s Office. Other early measures would expand missing-child alerts and support Arizona’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
As Senate Democratic lawmakers step into the majority, its leadership said in a Nov. 23 release the first five measures were backed by the entire 20-member caucus, which makes up a supermajority. The Democratic House majority is expected to unveil its first bills later this month.
The release also outlined an agenda on lowering costs for Arizonans that echoes promises from the campaign trail, though it did not include specific plans for doing so.
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“Arizonans sent us here to get to work, and that starts today,” said Senate President-elect Priya Sundareshan in a statement. “When a family is stretching every paycheck to cover groceries and rent, they want to know what their Legislature is doing about it.”
Traditionally, the first measures proposed by lawmakers signal some of their most important policy positions. After Democrats swept Republicans in every swing district in the November election, they emphasized commitments to affordability, water conservation and funding for public education.
Lawmakers will continue to introduce bills throughout November and December before they officially return to the Capitol in early January.
Dems tackle early voting, education spending
Democrats will hold majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives for the first time since 1966, once the legislative session begins in early January.
The first bill to be introduced is sponsored by Sen. Analise Ortiz. It would fully restore Arizona’s permanent early voting list, which was changed in 2021 by a law signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey. The law requires county officials to send notices to voters who did not vote by mail in four years. If the voter doesn't respond confirming that they still want to receive their ballot by mail, they would be removed from the early voting list.
Democrats opposed the change at the time, arguing it limits accessibility for infrequent voters.
Democratic Sen. Catherine Miranda sponsored the second bill, which would expand Arizona's Turquoise Alert law by ensuring that law enforcement send out alerts about a missing child regardless of whether officials have determined if a child was kidnapped or a runaway.
Democrats are also sponsoring two resolutions. The first, if approved by the Legislature and passed by voters, would end a requirement that lawmakers annually approve an increase to a cap on public school spending. That cap, called the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, places limitations on money that is often already allocated to schools. Many have argued the limit, which was approved by voters in the 1980s, is out-of-date.
The second would support Arizona's ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. The amendment guarantees equal legal rights based on sex and requires 38 states to ratify it before it becomes law. The amendment, which dates to the 1920s, has been on uncertain legal footing for several years. While dozens of states have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, several did so after a deadline was set in the 1980s, and others have since rescinded the ratification.
GOP bills target surveillance, rental listings
Queen Creek Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman filed two bills, including a sweeping measure that would allow voters to have a say in whether police can use automated license plate readers.
Hoffman's Senate Bill 1003 would require a public vote before governments can use automated license plate readers and other technologies it deems "government mass surveillance." It would require limits on how data collected by the cameras can be used, and allow drivers to request their data be deleted.
The bill would ban mass surveillance technologies capable of certain functions, like facial recognition, counting the number of occupants in a vehicle, profiling the make and model of a vehicle, or, in general, "detecting, enforcing, or prosecuting traffic violations."
In the past, some Democrats have joined Hoffman's calls for restrictions on the technology, though they have disagreed on some of the finer points. Hoffman said the measure was revised after meetings with Sen. Lauren Kuby, a Tempe Democrat, and feedback from stakeholders including the American Civil Liberties Union and the libertarian Institute for Justice.
Another bill filed by Hoffman would bar hosts from listing vacation homes and short-term rentals at multiple rates on the same website, a practice Hoffman said was a scam on consumers if they filter listings based on price. Platforms would be required to police the listings, Hoffman said.