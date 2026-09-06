“The hardest thing I had to do was tell the kids their dad wasn’t coming home,” Christie told the Star five years ago.

Their son was 13, and their daughters were 11 and 7 at the time of the tragedy.

That November, when Christie was still "trapped by the dark hole of grief," she and her children created the Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation.

It was inspired by the enormous outpouring of support their family received after 9/11.

“So many people came out of the woodwork — friends, strangers, family, not just across Massachusetts but across the country,” she told the Star in 2022. “There were all kinds of nice gestures.”

Through an annual fundraising run in the Boston area held in Jeff Coombs’ memory from 2002 through 2022, the foundation raised and distributed more than $1 million to others in need, with a special emphasis on military families in the Bay State.

Ex-Tucsonan piloted plane in attack

There are 32 references to Arizona in the 9/11 Commission report, the government’s official, 585-page accounting of the events that led to the attacks. Tucson comes up four times, all in reference to people who lived here in the 1980s and early 1990s and were later linked by authorities to Osama bin Laden.

One of those men, Saudi-born Hani Hanjour, directly participated in the attacks. The 9/11 Commission identifies the 29-year-old as “the fourth pilot,” who steered American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon.