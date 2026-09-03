A few audience members stood silently throughout the ceremony holding a banner declaring Vincent and Cameron “presente!” Several others carried signs advocating for gun control and calling on people to “unite against anti-LGBTQ violence.”

“When the world told him to turn himself down, Vincent turned himself up. When people questioned his worth, he stood taller. When people judged who he loved, he loved harder,” said Siqueiros’ sister, Kate Marquez. “No gun gets to define my brother. No hatred gets to erase his joy. No judgement gets to diminish the love he gave or received.”

Siqueiros’ mom, Dianna Marquez, told the story of how she went from being the 6-year-old boy’s Sunday school teacher to his adoptive mother.

Capara’s father, Jeff, talked about his son’s activism, his talent for photography, the small army of cats he cared for and the professional-grade hugs he liked to give out.

“Cameron was one of the most compassionate people I have ever known, and at 63 years old, I’ve met a lot of people,” Jeff Capara said. “He cared deeply about people in Tucson or those thousands of miles away, people who were marginalized, overlooked or misunderstood. He didn’t just talk about caring; he lived it.”

Famed local drag queen Lucinda Holliday served as emcee for the ceremony and led the crowd in a moment of silence for the men.

A moment of silence was also observed for Capara and Siqueiros in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier Wednesday at the request of Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.